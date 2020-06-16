Whoever came up with "We are what we eat" probably wasn't thinking of labradors.

Their fondness for swallowing everything from socks and rat poison to gravel and even fish hooks has seen the labrador, New Zealand's most popular dog, also named the country's naughtiest.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance received more claims for labradors than any other type of canine last year, and eating things they shouldn't have was the most common reason for vet visits.

One in eight purebred dogs in New Zealand is a labrador, with about 41,000 currently registered, well ahead of the breed's nearest rival, the border collie. They are not only popular as pets but also as guide, drug detection and therapy dogs.

Last year Southern Cross received close to $1.5 million in claims for illnesses, injuries and accidents involving labradors, and some of those treatments were expensive.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance general manager Anthony McPhail said labradors were playful, sociable and stable by nature, which made them wonderful pets.

They devoted themselves to their families and deserved love, attention and care in return. They were also highly energetic and had big appetites, however, and were prone to eating things they shouldn't, and getting into trouble if they were bored.

Certain items proved particularly inviting for hungry or curious labradors in 2019, the most common claims to Southern involving injuries or illnesses as a result of beach-related mishaps such as swallowing fish hooks, sinkers, seaweed, shells or bait, fish hooks embedded in paws, tongues and lips, and cuts to paws.

Then there was wolfing down clothing such as socks and underwear, stones - including peach stones - along with gravel, grass and seeds, and eating poison, most commonly rat poison.

Other claims related to swallowing rubber gloves, pieces of broken crockery, toys, tea towels, skewers, cans, plastic, compost and medicines.

Helen Beattie, the New Zealand Veterinary Association's chief veterinary officer, said veterinarians often saw labradors presenting with gastrointestinal disorders and bowel obstructions due to its having eaten something they shouldn't have, resulting in vomiting and/or diarrhoea, and sometimes surgery.

"Owners can reduce the chances of this happening by taking preventive measures so their labrador doesn't get access to items that might seem appealing but are actually unsuitable for eating. Labradors are not always good at telling the difference," she said.

"Make sure they have other safe things to play with, occupy their time, ensure they get enough exercise, plenty of interaction with people and other dogs.