On July 27 Dannevirke's airfield will celebrate 100 years since the first plane landed on what was then the Dannevirke Racecourse. It was a de Haviland DH6 Avro Avian flown by ex-World War I pilot Captain R. Russell, DFC and Croix de Guerre.

The airfield gradually grew in significance as people became more air-minded – thus the title – and a massive human labour force of 65 men every day from November 1934 to June 1936 on depression relief saw the 81-acre site levelled and expanded to take larger aircraft. In 1936 NZ Civil Aviation required a concrete ring be placed in the centre of the field to help navigation. It was still used up to 1970 and now sits in a lucerne field by the east-west runway.

The field became the centre for aerial topdressing aircraft after the return of World War II pilots, Field Air being a major presence and great personalities being etched into the history of Dannevirke like Vic Christie who could "land a plane on a postage stamp".

It also hosted famous aviators like Sir Charles Kingsford Smith in the Southern Cross and Jean Batten in her Gypsy Moth. It missed out to Palmerston North becoming a central aviation hub.

All this is recorded by author Mike Harold in his book, "Becoming Airminded – a Timeline – 100 Years of Dannevirke Aviation", which will be launched for sale when the Dannevirke Flying Club hosts its open day and Dawn Raid on June 21.

For Harold this has been a passion for a number of years, uncovering the anecdotes relating to this – one of New Zealand's oldest airfields, his findings being recorded first in his incredible paintings and now in book form.

He has two books on the go because in addition to his Timeline text he has written a companion book to be launched about October detailing more interesting stories he has accumulated during his research.

Becoming Airminded is a 200-page timeline with many pictures and stories. There are 150 copies printed, costing $60 each.

Standing outside the only other remnant of the original airfield which was once the racecourse totalisator.

The companion will be larger with specific families and events detailed in a topic-driven format. Only 50 will be printed at this stage.

Harold says it has been a thrill and a privilege to record people's contributions about the airfield and he feels both his books will fuel more research by families. Do, for example, Waiaruhe School ex-pupils know two of its staff were prominent women pilots in the 1930s?

He said in the creation and survival of the airfield "circumstances of history were immense" - read the book to find out what they were.

Copies will be on sale on June 21 from 9am when visiting aeroclubs will visit during the traditional Dawn Raid. You will need cash. You can also order through contact@phillamason.com or buy from the Dannevirke Information Centre.