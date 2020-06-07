Ngakouka Herefords held their on-farm bull sale on Thursday, May 28.

The sale was well supported by both local beef breeders and those from across the North Island from Waikato, East Coast, Hawke's Bay, Horowhenua and Wairarapa.

The bulls were touted as being the best line-up in the four years Bruce and Chrissina have been selling the bulls at auction and they were rewarded well with their top price bull selling for $10,800 to Maungahina Stud, Masterton. Their average price was $6400, up again on the previous year's average.

This bull is Ngakouka Wit 103 which is travelling all the way north to a Wairoa client.

Established in 2000, the Donald stud is a 150-cow herd situated at Mironui, a 567 hectare hill country property - 18km east of Dannevirke. Ngakouka Herefords are born and raised as genuine, quiet, grass-fed hill conditions. Bruce says his cattle are "streetwise living on these hills".

While the drought was a challenge, the couple are delighted with the way the bulls came through and this was reflected in the prices. There were 23 R2 bulls for auction.

Bruce and Chrissina believe there is a stack of value in their bulls that have the ability to enhance any commercial beef breeding operation. This is supported by the importation of recognised world-class genetics and using them within their herd which is built on bloodlines from New Zealand's leading females.