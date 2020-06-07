Stitch Me had a great year in 2019, with an increase in business that is attributed to a thinking-outside-the-square approach and the feeling that nothing is an issue when it comes to supplying branded garments.

This can-do attitude helped the business grow, which in turn allowed new customers to let Stitch Me help with their uniform requirements. Repeat customers are very important to Stitch Me, and with a quick email or a Facebook message the job is as good as done.

Hi-Viz clothing very popular with businesses like HES Earthmoving Ltd.

Following the recent purchase of new equipment (eight-head machine) and the services of a world-class digitiser (the person who puts the customer's logo into a programme that is then embroidered onto garments), the process is now quicker and replicates the customer's logo to exactly what is required.

Stitch Me also purchased another single-head 2018 Tajima machine which has 15 needles rather than nine to share the load, allowing greater versatility and speed.

Versatility of branding is demonstrated by the products shown, put together for Ashley-Clinton and Norsewood Young Farmers.

While there was a slowdown during lockdown, Stitch Me ticked along as an essential service supplying hi-viz clothing for other essential workers and scrubs for the hospital.

At the start of level 3 the phone started ringing and orders began pouring in, with a particular emphasis on hi-viz gear and business branding.

Now there is no end to the ways Stitch Me meets the challenge. Sublimating clothing is really catching on and "BrandMe" allows David and Sharlene to label gift items like slate cheese boards, chilly bags, pens, key rings, knives and wine/beer glasses with the company logo - great for gifts to clients.

David says locals have been very loyal and supportive, with many orders coming from Tararua and Dannevirke. Orders are also flowing in from all over the country.

David believes "if you are not branded you are naked" and missing a great opportunity for promotion. He and Sharlene pride themselves on quick turnarounds and reliability of delivery.

Contact Sharlene or David for any inquiries and advice on 06 374 9947 or email StitchMe@xtra.co.nz and see what they can do on their Facebook page.