The Tararua District Council staff report to councillors tabled at its May 27 meeting reported the Dannevirke Impounded Supply was currently full, the Pahiatua Bulk Storage tank was almost full with its water treatment plant nearly ready to supply in the future, the Woodville Impounded Supply was over half full and the Eketahuna Klip Tank required further pipework to ensure sufficient volumes of water can be harvested to supply next summer.

The council says it is unable to assure adequate volumes of water during summer for users connected as an extra-ordinary consumer.

It says "Even Auckland's Watercare with full metering, multiple intake sources and full funding is unable to ensure its supply can meet ongoing demands through drought."

The council is now receiving four-weekly forecasts from Horizons Regional Council which is concerned "there is a likelihood the water-tables and shallow aquifers will not replenish over winter and Tararua may have low flows earlier than usual".

This may mean staged restrictions will be required to match impounded supply levels.

It has been a massive challenge for the council and the Tararua Alliance to keep the taps running in the district when, in its March Report, the TDC reported "The Ruahine Ranges that supply the surface intakes of Woodville, Dannevirke and also replenish the bore that Norsewood relies on were receiving abnormally low rainfall."

The Emergency Operations Centre organised the harvesting of 30,000m3 litres into the Dannevirke Impounded Supply using an extra 11litres/second from the Tamaki source.

It built an emergency pipeline along the Kiwirail corridor to the Alliance Processing Works to enable rail tankers to offload drinking water sourced from Palmerston North.

Thanks to residents' extreme conservation of water and well-timed rain it was not needed.

The pipeline required excavation under roads. It emerges from under the Allardice Street railway crossing and snakes along the surface anchored by sand bags.

Water was also supplied to households in extreme circumstances within 50km of Norsewood and Dannevirke.

By April the focus had moved to Woodville and again a pipeline was installed to the water main to take water by rail from Palmerston North but again thanks to great conservation by locals it was not needed.

Both setups in Dannevirke and Woodville will be retained should they ever be needed.

At the May 27 council meeting Councillor Johns reported, "Having no hosing from November to May has been tough on Woodville residents, particularly the many keen gardeners, and something needs to be done about the water source. It's only going to get worse with Woodville predicted to grow as the highway starts."

Discussion followed with the promotion of more property water tanks and applications for funding from the government's Shovel Ready Projects being sent to help Dannevirke and Norsewood supplies with investigations into whether Woodville can gain an extra water source.