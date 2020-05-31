At the first full Tararua District Council meeting since March, councillors reviewed the year so far, receiving a report on the third financial quarter, analysing the council's actions over the Covid-19 lockdown and voting more actions to help Tararua's citizens.

An hour of reports from four members of the council's accounting team painted a positive picture despite the lockdown.

A very good third quarter (January-March 31) report by senior financial accountant Sarah Walshe showed an operating surplus of $597,000 thanks to reimbursement for roadworks from NZTA, harvesting of roadside trees, income from the Provincial Growth Fund, profit from building consents, and a grant from the Ministry of Health for Pongaroa's Water Treatment Plant.

However, drought was biting in the district, massively increasing council costs and of course lockdown began at the end of March.

Advertisement

Many councillors served through lockdown remotely and responded to challenges ranging from emergency food supplies to drought assistance and securing water supplies.

The council has had to divert a lot of its planned activities to emergency measures and as a result, 47 capital works will not be done as scheduled by the end of the financial year. This includes the Pahiatua Main Street Upgrade, which was shut down for most of April and the slowed construction of the Pahiatua Water Treatment Plant, although that is now on track.

Debt has increased beyond the budgeted $27 million to $31m and is expected to total $35m by the end of the financial year. Councillors heard from finance manager Cameron McKay that this is well within the council's self-imposed limits and low interest rates are reducing the cost to council.

Recognising some ratepayers would be severely affected by the lockdown at its first meeting (by Zoom), the council abolished penalties for late payment of rates up to July 20.

At its May meeting councillors agreed to temporarily waive fees and charges for regular users of council community and recreation facilities to encourage sports groups to get running as soon as possible. The potential cost of $5000 to the council was seen as a small price "to take some of the pain away of starting up again".

Dog registration fees will also stay at last year's rate, said Cr Shirley Hull, in recognition of the companionship dogs provided in lockdown.

Meanwhile the council's economic development arm acted to provide employment opportunities, firing off 11 applications to the Provincial Growth Fund for projects ranging from upgrading Route 52 to water developments and tree removal.

To date it has obtained $714,000, $500,000 of which is to continue the removal of dangerous roadside trees on Route 52 by employing 27 displaced forestry workers into traffic management and forestry positions, employed by small local contractors.

Advertisement

More applications for "shovel-ready projects" are awaiting approval.

LoveLocalTararua is another initiative to support local businesses. Its website said in the early stage of level 2:

"You can #LoveLocalTararua by grabbing a coffee from your neighbourhood café; topping up your shopping at your local dairy or supermarket; getting meals delivered from your favourite takeaway restaurant; buying the products you need from local retailers online or contactless; and buying essentials from Tararua businesses. Another way to love local, is by having a "stay-cation" somewhere in the district (when alert levels allow)."

Conditions now provide even greater opportunities to LoveLocalTararua.