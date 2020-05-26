On February 10, virtually as the school year started, the fifth Dannevirke Cactus programme got under way at Dannevirke High School.

With 31 Year 9-13 students, 50/50 male and female drawn from the school, Totara College and Home School, the programme started with its usual 5.30am gym warm up, its first drill, parade and inspection.

Josh Bray with his trophies

Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse was in command, assisted by other police, Ben Harrowfield from The Hub, Captain Richard Short from the NZ Army, Gill Anderson and Michelle Walker from Activate Gym and 10 graduate instructors (GIs) who had completed the course previously and were invited to come back to help.

The programme ran Monday, Wednesday and Friday comprising an hour of physical training, an hour of bonding and trust activities, followed by a hearty breakfast put on by Moana Beveridge and Tracey Buchanan, a swim/shower, then a guest speaker introducing the students to different aspects of living like budgeting and planning before a final parade just as school was about to start.

Advertisement

With Covid-19 emerging as a threat to health the programme was halted Monday, March 23 – the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the start of the alert level 3.

Mr Churchouse says it was a real pity the group missed out on the finale of the Longest Day - when the group splits into teams to complete tasks scattered all over Dannevirke – and the graduation.

There was an award ceremony online which was followed up when level 2 was announced with each student receiving a package with their certificates and a special badge to be worn on their uniforms signifying their graduation. This can be worn so long as they continue to practise the principles of behaviour the Cactus programme espouses.

Toby Walker was awarded the Top Student Trophy and Josh Bray received trophies for Best Overall Required Fitness, Citizenship, and Most Consistent Effort with Liam Irwin gaining Most Improved.

Cactus is not only about being the best. It is about participation and personal growth and Mr Churchouse says the students noticeably grow as they adapt to the organisational, physical and social challenges. He said they were a great bunch of kids who built in fitness, confidence and leadership nicely.

Feedback from students and parents is always positive, frequently saying "it was life changing" and there is a queue of graduates wanting to come back as GIs for the next year. Some earlier graduates have even asked him for a reference to help with job applications.

Cactus is spreading – Tararua College and Feilding running programmes at the same time this year with equally satisfying results. There are already applicants for next year's February Dannevirke programme.