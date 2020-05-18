Before the start of lockdown, which seems a long time ago now, we put together "Kete Tiaki" and delivered to all our kaumātua in the rohe.

The Kete included a "Kia Mataara" form with essential information to be left in a prominent place, eg. the fridge, just in case a visitor needed to get help in an emergency. We also used this as an opportunity to check in with whānau to see how their preparations for lockdown were going.

Eruera Hauiti and Tama Petera getting ready to deliver.

Every week since then we have been checking in with whānau and families by delivering over 300 grocery parcels, 87 loads of firewood, over 600 hygiene packs, nearly 300 fruit and vegetable packs, care packages and emergency items.

The latter included furniture and clothing for visitors trapped in the Tararua by the level 4 alert. We even paid doctor's bills and power accounts to keep our kaumātua well and warm.

Brad Short supplied and delivered all our firewood.

We've hosted three community drive-through flu vaccination clinics in collaboration with ThinkHauora and Tararua Health Group and are looking to host one in Woodville with the community there.

Over the past few weeks we've had over 2000 contacts with people across the Tararua District. This extended into every settlement as far as Takapau and Norsewood in the north to Pongaroa and Akitio in the east and Eketahuna and Pahiatua in the south.

Of course, we haven't done this on our own. Te Tihi o Ruahine Whanau Ora Alliance have played a big part in supporting us in this work together with ThinkHauora and MidCentralDHB.

There have also been a number of local companies and government agencies that have supported us as well. We are very grateful for the help we have received but most of all we have enjoyed being able to connect with people throughout Tararua during what has been a unique time for everyone.