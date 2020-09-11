Fifty entries from the Whanganui region have been received for the inaugural Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards.

Entries have come from throughout the region including Raetihi, Taihape and the Rangitīkei.

Judging takes place this week.

The three judges - Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga chief executive Andrew Coleman, Christchurch Heritage Trust chairwoman Dame Anna Crighton and Gisborne heritage architect and Historic Places Aotearoa president James Blackburn - will do the judging via Zoom.

Award organiser Helen Craig said it took days to sort, catalogue and prepare the entries for judging.

"The thrilling aspect of compiling the entries in preparation for judging is seeing the huge variety and quality of heritage commitment in the region."

Among the eight categories in the awards are the Domestic Restored Category, Public Realm Restored Category and the Future Heritage Category.

Naming rights sponsor Dizhur Consulting is joined by W&W Construction, Python Fixings, WSP and the Whanganui District Council in backing the event.

The awards evening will be held on October 1 at Heritage House. A supreme winner will also be named on the night and receive a glass trophy.

• Tickets to the awards are for sale from Whanganui Visitor Isite and Eventifinda. Details of the awards are on the trust's website: www.whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz.