Covid-19 has brought a lot of change for Antony Edwards and his whānau.

The Rotorua father of three boys under 7 took voluntary redundancy when his former employer downsized, as the pandemic hit.

He had been working in the retail and agriculture industries for seven years.

Antony Edwards' three sons and a friend. Photo / Supplied

To be able to work from home and look after his sons, he decided to turn his hobby into a small business until he has permanent work again and his children are back in a normal education routine.

He is unable to get Work and Income support at the moment.

In the Government's Budget 2020, being announced on Thursday, Edwards hopes there will be more financial support for parents who are working or trying to find work "legitimately out there trying to do something for their families and give them a head start".

"I'm just glad I've had the support of my family and friends," he said.

"They [central government] could definitely help out the people in need, trying to get their bills paid."

Advertisement

He also said it was important "kai is always there for families".

"I know this because we struggle from time to time but we always get through it."

Edwards believed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had done "everything perfectly" in response to Covid-19 so far.

"She kept us safe and thought about our kids."

He hoped that kind of decision-making would continue.

Edwards told the Rotorua Daily Post: "it has actually been awesome working from home".

Antony Edwards with his two eldest sons. Photo / Supplied

He studied at Unitec and has a computing degree but never chased his dream job to become a professional online digital creator and website developer.

"So I thought this would be a great time to start."

Advertisement

Without his new business, Limitless Media , Edwards thinks he would have been broke.

"We were doing homework every day ... as well as starting my own business and I'll tell you what, I thought I was in a lot of trouble but me and my boys pulled through."

An animation example Antony Edwards created, of himself. Image / Supplied

Since getting the word out about Limitless Media he has been "so busy" with demand some days he has been up until 3am finishing projects.

Most of the money Edwards has made from his IT business has gone back into the business to buy more vectors and programs so he can improve his services.

"You've got to start somewhere right?"