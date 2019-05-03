

Netflix will soon no longer buffer for 10 minutes in Clive and Haumoana as ultra-fast broadband installation nears completion.

The planned installation phase will be completed by the end of this month with residents and businesses hoping to have it ripple through the lines by June.

"Fibre will replace the current copper network, fibre is glass and transmits signals using light very much faster and much more capacity is able to be given," Chorus communications manager Steve Pettigrew said.

During the past few months Chorus was in the "build phase" of the operation where contractors were installing the cable in the streets of people's homes.

Once completed, residents can communicate with their preferred internet provider about installing and upgrading their VDSL or ADSL connections to fibre.

"Once we've completed the build, we provide the addresses that have fibre running past them in the streets and pass them on to retailers, such as Vodafone and Spark.

"There will be a period of a couple of months after the build checking that the job has been done properly and that all the addresses have been listed correctly so the Government is happy with the work we've done," Pettigrew said.

After residents order their fibre package through their retailer, Chorus will be able to install it into their home.

Since 2018, average data use in Clive has increased by 30 per cent and average connection speed has increased by 27 per cent.

For the entire Hawke's Bay region, data usage has increased by a total of 40 per cent with average connection speed increasing by 41 per cent.