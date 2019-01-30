Two Laird Park bowlers will fight out the final of the Bowls Wanganui Women's Open Singles on March 16-17.

Paulene Pirere and junior bowler (played less than 8 years) Shirley Dollimore earned their chance of the centre title after two days of qualifying at the weekend.

A field of 16 players contested qualifying play on Saturday in blustery conditions. Needing three wins from four games to qualify, the field was whittled down to five players still in with a chance.

In the only quarterfinal that was required Jill Rohloff (Aramoho) defeated Diane Patterson (Wanganui) 21-19 in a tight fought match. In the semifinal Rohloff was unable to carry that form on and went down to Dollimore 21-9, a creditable result for a junior.

In the other semifinal Maris Klitscher (Wanganui East) was defeated by Pirere (Laird Park) 21-13 to bring about the all Laird Park final.