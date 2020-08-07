Members of the Rotorua Writers Group are proud and excited to share the launch of their new book with the Rotorua community.

The original May launch of Heads Will Roll and other pieces was delayed for three months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but will now be presented to the public on Saturday, August 22 at The Arts Village, at 11am.

The book is an eclectic collection of stories, short stories and poems, and contains work from each member of the Writers Group.

Rotorua Writers Group president Marj Griffiths says the book is, "a little quirky, a little serious and often extremely humorous".

"The aim of producing the book was to help members learn and experience the processes involved in writing, proofreading, editing, formatting and publishing - all necessary actions to carry an author's plans forward from a random idea to a book sitting on a bookseller's shelf.

"Each of these procedures were carried out by our members, before the book was sent to the printers. An added bonus is for all members to see their work in a professionally printed form."

She says they received some financial assistance from the Rotorua Civic Arts Trust and artistic assistance from David Jones Creative, who designed the eye-catching cover.

The club greatly appreciates their contributions, she says.

"We have been delighted to receive endorsements of Heads Will Roll and other pieces from three New Zealand authors - Joan Rosier-Jones, Sue Emms and Tina Shaw."

Copies of the book will be for sale at the launch for $20. Cash is preferred.

"It's a good read and a great gift for a friend," Marj says.