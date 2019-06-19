Grammy award winning performers, legendary acts, rising stars and Kiwi favourites reuniting are set to perform in Tauranga as part of one of summer's biggest reggae event, One Love 2020.

The full line-up for next year's annual two-day reggae festival was announced this week with some of the biggest names in the reggae and roots world named for the event, to be held at Tauranga Domain during Auckland Anniversary Weekend on January 25 and 26.

Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul, reggae superstar Shaggy, reggae heavyweights Toots and the Maytals, Californian reggae royalty Common Kings, reggae legends

Third World and Texan soul singer LaTasha Lee, along with Kiwi favourites Katchafire, L.A.B, Sons of Zion and Ardijah make up part of the 26-strong acts who will perform for the tens of thousands of fans expected next year's celebration of reggae music.

Sean Paul, known for his dancehall hits, is a Jamaican Grammy Award-winning superstar who has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Keri Hilson, Pharrell Williams and more recently Clean Bandit in Rockabye and Dua Lipa in No Lie. His songlist includes Gimme The Light, We Be Burnin, Temperature and Like Glue.

Advertisement

Shaggy, also hailing from Jamaica, has won two Grammy awards for the Best Reggae Album of the Year - Boombastic in 1996 and 44/876 in 2019. With massive hits like It Wasn't Me, Boombastic, In The Summer Time and Angel, he's amassed millions

of streams on Spotify, dominated the airwaves and reached fans all over the world for more than two decades.

Next year's One Love will be the sixth event and with the last four selling out, promoter Pato Alvarez is expecting to sellout again in 2020.

"We are very excited to bring one of our biggest line-ups yet. The hype is so

big, we are expecting to sell out faster that previous years," Alvarez says.

Another highlight of One Love 2020, Alvarez says, is the reunion of Nesian Mystik, prompted by the many requests from fans and supporters.

"We also managed to get back together, after popular demand, the legendary Nesian Mystik," Alvarez says.

Also performing at One Love 2020 are Jamaican singer Etana, dancehall act Collie Budz and international festival favourites and local performers including FIJI, Israel Starr, Josh Wawa, Spawnbreezie, Mike Love, 1814, Ria Hall, Conkarah, Lion

Rezz, FIA, Jaro Local, Victor J Sefo, DJ Jayraski and DJ Hemz.

Earlybird Tickets go on sale at 7pm on July 3 via the official One Love website. Early Bird tickets will be available until 7pm on July 4. Just like previous years, there will be GA and VIP tickets available. This year festival-goers will also be able to laybuy tickets.

The One Love 2020 Line-Up:

Sean Paul

Shaggy

Toots and the Maytals

Common Kings

Etana

Collie Budz

Third World

Katchafire

L.A.B

Sons of Zion

FIJI

Israel Starr

Josh Wawa

Spawnbreezie

Mike Love

1814

Ardijah

Latasha Lee

Ria Hall

Conkarah

Lion Rezz

FIA

Jaro Local

Victor J Sefo

DJ Jayrasik

DJ Hemz

One Love ticket prices:

VIP tickets: 2x day pass, $255.

GA early birds: 2x day pass, $169 early bird.

GA general release: $179.

GA final release: $189.

1 day GA pass: $119.