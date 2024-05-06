Tough weekend for Te Puke’s footballers

Julian Wharewera (black and white) was Te Puke’s player of the day on Saturday. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Football

Men’s League 1

It wasn’t the best weekend for Te Puke Utd with a draw and three defeats for teams at the weekend.

The first team travelled over to Hamilton to face Claudelands Rovers, losing 1-0.

The Black and Whites started strongly, holding off the Rovers’ offence and looking to counter with a handful of chances going wide. The first half stayed even with both teams having their fair share of possession and shots.

The second half started well, but as the legs grew tired, the home team took advantage and increased the pressure. While Te Puke dug deep to create a few opportunities, they failed to get anything from them. As the pressure built Claudelands made the most of a late attack, going up 1-0 just before the end of the game.

Player of the day was Julian Wharewera. There is a break from league action on Saturday with the first round of the Chatham Cup and an away game at Ōtūmoetai, kick off at 2pm.

Men’s Bay 2

The reserves faced off against Edgecumbe’s Plains Rangers, falling to a 3-2 defeat.

A slow start for Te Puke saw a lot of pressure paying off for the Rangers as they were 3-0 up 30 minutes in. Te Puke tightened up and got it together before the break.

In the second half, Te Puke came out strongly, looking to get back into the game with it paying off five minutes in as Diego Nahuel made it 3-1. Twenty minutes later Jeevn Singh made 3-2 from the penalty spot. Despite still having 20 minutes to go, Te Puke couldn’t find an equaliser.

Player of the day: Chris Rowe. The Reserves play Waipuna Rangers at Waipuna Park on Saturday, kick off 2.30pm.

Bay 1 Women

Te Puke Women’s team made the short trip to Pāpāmoa, snatching a draw with a goal in added time.

A good start from Pāpāmoa had Te Puke on the back foot early but it was a counter attack that led to Pāpāmoa’s first goal. A penalty after another counter attack made it 2-0. Thanks to some solid goalkeeping by Swantje Mettenleiter that’s how the first half ended.

Te Puke improved in the second half, with some solid defending across the backline and a few more chances created. However, it wasn’t until the 90th minute, when Chynna Davie scored, that Te Puke managed to pull one back. With the last kick of the game, Jaclyn Grant stood up for a freekick 30 yards out, putting it over the ‘keeper’s head, to make it 2-2.

Player of the day: Swantje Mettenleiter. Te Puke Women play Otumoetai at home on Sunday, kick off 12.30pm.

Wahine Toa

Wahine Toa played at home against Lakes FC and suffered a 7-0 defeat.

An in-form Lakes team started strongly, getting through the defence early with some well-worked goals, and 30 minutes in they were five up.

Wahine Toa steadied the ship for the final 15 minutes of the half.

A change in formation for the second half led to a lot more creative play and, while Lakes struck twice more it was an improved second-half performance with many attacks held off and a few chances created.

Player of the day: Joanna Harrison. Wahine Toa play away to Plains Rangers Women on Sunday. Kick off 12.30pm.



