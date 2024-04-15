Tough start to Baywide rugby season for Te Puke Sports

Te Puke's Taine Craig Ranga caught in the tackle.

Te Puke Sports came away from Greerton Park empty-handed after the first game of the Baywide Rugby premiership on Saturday.

A rusty first half performance by the visitors saw them fail to gain a foothold in the game, with Greerton Marist chipping away with three penalties and a converted try, giving them a 16-0 halftime lead.

The second half opened better and with hope for Pirates when replacement Josh Baxter scored in the 46th minute, but Greerton regained their stranglehold on the game with another penalty and converted try. A final-minute penalty to Greerton made the final score 29-12.

Kolinio Gonebale’s try, converted by Fletcher Carpenter, was just a consolation, with Te Puke Sports now looking to regroup before a second away game at Marist St Michael’s on Saturday.

Brad Armstong makes a strong tackle.

Elsewhere, nine-time Baywide champions Tauranga Sports provided Marist St Michael’s with a reality check in their return to Baywide rugby at the Tauranga Domain.

While the Rotorua visitors opened the scoring with a penalty, after 12 minutes it was mainly one-way traffic for the remainder of the contest. Tauranga Sports led 21-3 at the break before piling on 38 points in the second half to post a 59-3 victory.

Mount Maunganui also posted a big start to the new season, putting on 59 unanswered points against Ngongotahā at Blake Park.

In other premier action, Rangataua grabbed a point in their close-run matchup with Whakarewarewa who won 15-12 while Te Puna accounted for Judea 36-0.

Debutant second rower SemiSaukelea on the charge.

In the Western Bay Senior men’s competition, titleholders Te Puna ran rampant in beating Judea 87-0 following a 33-point win over Arataki the previous week.

Arataki bounced back at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday when they defeated Tauranga Sports 33-15. Rangiuru and Mount Maunganui made successful season debuts with victories over Pāpāmoa (38-3) and Eastern Districts (24-19) respectively.

The Mount scored a try in the final minute to take the win in what Eastern Districts coach Jason Marra describes as a “hard-fought battle”.

Jared McKenzie scored ED’s only try with the other points coming from the boot of Devon McNaughton with four penalties and a conversion.

Player of the day points went to Te Rawhiti Nikora (1 point), Hamish Burgess (2) and Max Franklin (3).

Greerton Marist accounted for Te Puke Sports 57-17, with Katikati sneaking past Rangataua 24-17 in their return to Western Bay rugby.

Mount Maunganui and Greerton Marist sit on top of the BOPRU Colts/U85kg competition after banking their second set of win points on Saturday. Mount Maunganui defeated Te Puna 57-0 while Greerton got past Te Puke Sports 26-10.

New division recruit Pāpāmoa took out their first win when they beat Kahukura 39-22 at Kuirau Park in Rotorua.

In their second game of the season, and their first at home, Te Puke Sports women bounced back from defeat at the hands of Ngongotahā the previous week with a comfortable 82-10 win over Waimana in the Baywide Women’s Championship.

Joe Johnston leads out the Te Puke team.

BOPRU AR Plus Senior Club Rugby Results

BOPRU Baywide Premier

Te Puna 36 Judea 0 (HT 22-0) Greerton Marist 29 Te Puke Sports 12 (HT 16-0) Tauranga Sports 59 Marist St Michael’s 3 (HT 21-3) Mount Maunganui 59 Ngongotaha 0 (HT 21-0) Whakarewarewa 18 Rangataua 15 (HT 8-3)

Points Table: Mount Maunganui 5, Tauranga Sports 5, Te Puna 5, Greerton Marist 4, Whakarewarewa 4, Rangataua 1, Te Puke Sports 0, Judea 0, Marist St Michael’s 0, Ngongotaha 0.

Western Bay of Plenty Senior Mens.

Te Puna 87 Judea 0, Greerton Marist 57 Te Puke Sports 17, Arataki 33 Tauranga Sports 15, Mount Maunganui 24 Eastern Districts 19, Rangiuru 38 Papamoa 3, Katikati 24 Rangataua 17, Matakana Island the bye.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg

Greerton Marist 26 Te Puke Sports 10, Pāpāmoa 39 Kahukura 22, Mount Maunganui 57 Te Puna 0, Tauranga Sports the bye.

Points: Mount Maunganui 10, Greerton Marist 10, Papamoa 5, Te Puna 5, Kahukura 2, Te Puke Sports 0, Tauranga Sports 0.