Te Puke Sports to field women’s rugby team

Jackson Reuben-Swinton is part of the coaching team for Te Puke Sports’ new women’s rugby team.

Last rugby season there was no women’s rugby in Te Puke.

Rangiuru Sports had had a successful team for several years up until 2022. However, the club did not field a women’s team last season.

But there will be senior rugby for women in 2024 at Te Puke Sports.

Te Puke Sports have not had a women’s team since the early 2000s when Black Fern Kellie Kiwi took on the coaching role.

Club president Tyler Keenleyside says it is an idea that has been around, but on the back burner, for some time.

The side will be coached by Jackson Reuben-Swinton and Paul Koce and they will be assisted by Black Ferns Santo Taumata and Natalie Delamere.

“I guess we’ve always been thinking about it ... but with all the momentum from the world cup, we are wanting to do it now,” Keenleyside says.

Te Puke teams have shown up well at the AIMS Games and Tai Mitchell competition.

“We’ve got some incredible girls’ rugby coming out of Te Puke ... and we wanted to make sure our Te Puke girls had a pathway and not have to drive to the Mount or Tauranga — it doesn’t matter where it is, as long as there’s a team in Te Puke.”

One of the significant developments is having Taumata, a former Te Puke High School student and Rangiuru player, on board.

Santo Taumata of the Black Ferns in action against Wales. Photo / Photosport

Black Fern Kendra Reynolds is also a former student at the school.

“It’s good for girls to see you can go to the schools in Te Puke and come through and make it,” Keenleyside says.

Reuben-Swinton, a former Te Puke Sports premier player, who works as Bay of Plenty Rugby’s referee manager, suggested the idea of a women’s team.

“I think they were waiting for the right time. They said ‘yeah, we were thinking last year of putting in a team’, but this year they definitely wanted to do something so we sort of met up at the right time.”

He, too, cites the interest generated by the world cup in 2022 as a major factor.

“Men are taken care of and have been catered for for many years, but the women’s game is growing and there’s a lot of hype around it.

“I want to give wāhine here in Te Puke an opportunity to play in their home [town] and, also, Bay of Plenty Rugby are creating ample opportunities for girls’ rugby at the moment.”

He says Taumata is a great illustration of how far players can go. She was playing for Rangiuru while still at school, was then selected for the Bay of Plenty Volcanix, became a member of the Chiefs Manawa squad and played for the Black Ferns at the rugby world cup.

Since word got around there has been huge interest in the new team.

“Obviously Rangiuru didn’t have a team last year and some of them played out of town, and that was another reason I wanted to start up a team, to bring those players back, by choice, and play in the area.”

There is also the possibility of players from Tonga already in the area as part of a Bay of Plenty Rugby initiative, being part of the team.

Ultimately, Reuben-Swinton would like to see the coaching reins taken by a woman.

It is why he is happy at the involvement of Taumata and Delamere, and hopes that will attract more women into coaching.

“I’m looking at [being involved for] two years maximum.“

This season the competition is to be split into a premiership and championship, with Te Puke playing in the championship.

“It will be exciting, but I’ve always had this philosophy of winning is a bonus, it’s about making good club people and doing something for our community.”

Taumata will be helping out with the coaching, particularly the forwards.

Although she played for Rangiuru, Te Puke Sports is her dad’s club and she had no hesitation when asked if she wanted to be involved.

“It’s important for the girls who live in Te Puke and it will be beneficial for girls who play rugby from primary school, intermediate and high school, to make sure they have a pathway.”

She was one of those who went to play out of town last season, at Rūātoki, although her season was a short one.

“It’s been a year since I played rugby. I broke my hand so missed the whole of the super rugby season and my first game back at the club, I tore my ACL.”

She isn’t expected to be back playing until July, but her goal is to get back into the Black Ferns squad.

Rangiuru Sports president Makuini Te Amo welcomed the formation of the team at Te Puke Sports.

“Congratulations to Te Puke for taking up the initiative and for putting a women’s team into the competition — from our perspective we wish them well.”

She says the re-establishment of a women’s team at Rangiuru wasn’t out of the question.

“We just need the right people on board to do the mahi.”

■ There is a muster for prospective players at Te Puke Sports on January 24 at 6pm.