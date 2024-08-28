Theatre thoughts from Te Puke Repertory Theatre

Have you ever wondered about directing a play?
At Te Puke Repertory we are keen to create interesting theatre, so we are looking for budding directors. There is an opportunity to learn how we, at the rep, create a show.
Take this opportunity to observe rehearsals and spend some time with the director.
We can take you through the basics of planning and bringing together a stage show in our own local theatre. Please register your interest by emailing tepukerep01@gmail.com
Also, Te Puke Repertory is a charitable organisation and we love to support our community.