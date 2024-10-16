“It’s a great example of student learning and creativity around an area that can benefit students and the wider community,” he says.

Matt says there is a wealth of academic research that supports the argument that wellbeing gardens are a useful tool to positively assist in addressing mental health concerns.

Morgyn says as soon as he heard about the project he jumped on board.

“When it comes to my involvement [in the project] it’s pretty obvious this is a great idea,” he says.

“For me, some of the biggest breakthroughs I’ve had with kids in my work is when we’ve just gone for a walk and been outside in the sunshine, so to expand on that here in a space where we can do it safely at school - and in a private space too - is great.

“It’s bringing an outside theme to what would normally be an inside counselling space.”

Morgyn spoke to students at the start of the project and once the first drafts had been done.

“Then I was invited back to look at the finished product and they all got to present to me and we got to ask some questions about it - it’s been a really positive process.”

Alyza Rollinson was judged to have created the best design after the presentations.

She says one of the main things she wanted from her design was to incorporate different cultures’ ideas.

As well as a plan, she produced a portfolio of ideas.

Her garden was designed to be interactive and feature plants such as lavender, hydrangea and elephant ears, a pond with fish and the concept of yin and yang to symbolise harmony.

“I based some of that on the Hamilton Gardens,” she says.

To actually create the wellness garden, the plan is to relocate a cabin built by students last year which allows use of the garden whatever the weather.

A large deck is planned around the cabin built by Year 12 building and construction students who will be able to gain Level 2 credits for the work.

Other elements, including planting, will be carefully considered.

High on the list of “wants” are healing plants such as camomile, kawakawa, turmeric and banana trees that have origins in countries that are represented in the cultural mix of the school. Each plant will come with a plaque with its story and information on its uses.

“Ultimately we are looking to fund the project and although we have tried a couple of different areas so far I am hopeful someone in the community may want to step in to help out,” says Matt.

A $300 Impact Challenge Grant from Inspiring Stories was used to recognise the students’ achievements with the prizes.

The wellness garden is part of a wide Seed to Plate project at the school that seeks to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive learning environment by integrating subject areas, teaching real-life skills and enthusing students.

Students’ comments

Addison Roberts: Wanted to make a safe space for people to relax and feel safe and calm. The design included a seating area under trees for students to get privacy.

Sofia Wellman: Learned that water features can help people relax more. Thought a fruit tree would be a good idea so added a mango tree to her design as well as pillows, fidget toys and a couch. She thinks the area will help her and other people.

Zeke Tervit: Learned that making a safe space for others is important because it is relaxing. “Everyone has to have a safe environment. If you are stressed you can just come to the environment provided.” Enjoyed the process of building his garden and thinking of all the ideas to make it better and using Twinmotion software.

Jesse Bantjes: Included water plants and edible plants and tried to squeeze as many elements in as he could that would be soothing and relaxing, including flowing water and soft grass to lie on. He also felt it was important to have speakers to play music or the sounds of nature.

Legacy Paora: Focused on creating light and shade areas so people could choose which to be in and also created a glass room for people to be in the light even if it was raining. Also included a deck as he knew from his previous school sitting on a deck helped him relax.