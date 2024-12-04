Eight-year-old Tuku Hunt loved sitting next to Santa at the Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade
If there was any doubt about Saturday’s Seeka Te Puke Christmas parade going ahead, it was dispelled with the first skirl of the pipes.
The rain was forgotten, the smiles were radiant and the atmosphere was joyful.
Schools, businesses and community groups all put in a huge amount of effort to decorate floats, cars, tractors and other vehicles for the parade led by a combined pipe and drum band made up of players from Te Puke, Whakatāne, Kawerau, Auckland and Bay of Plenty bands.
At the other end of the parade, Santa, for once, had to play second fiddle to his “little helper”, Tuku Hunt.
Each year, organisers EPIC Te Puke ask for suggestions for deserving children to sit alongside Santa at the parade.