“We sort of hit it off and got along really well and in the midst of doing the event she did mention what she did.
“We left the conversation at that and six months later she contacted me and, because she’d already met me and knows I’m a representative of New Zealand, she offered me the opportunity to represent our country in Mauritius which I happily jumped at.
“I love to travel and love to positively represent our country and have wonderful new experiences.”
“For me, it’s been such an empowering and wonderful experience, and it means I get to bring along candidates from New Zealand, Australia and the Polynesian Islands to future events and they get to share the same experience I got to.
”I get so many people say to me, I’m so jealous you get to travel. Now I can say, if you’d like to you can apply and we can possibly send you overseas.”
She says she might organise a mini pageant in New Zealand to select candidates.
The pageants are in three different age categories so are open to people aged between 20 and 65.