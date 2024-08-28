“We sort of hit it off and got along really well and in the midst of doing the event she did mention what she did.

“We left the conversation at that and six months later she contacted me and, because she’d already met me and knows I’m a representative of New Zealand, she offered me the opportunity to represent our country in Mauritius which I happily jumped at.

“I love to travel and love to positively represent our country and have wonderful new experiences.”

She says friends were saying it sounded like an amazing opportunity and she would regret it if she didn’t take it.

She confesses when she accepted the invitation, she didn’t actually know where Mauritius was.

Now she knows that and a whole lot more

As well as the pageant itself, the 20 participants were taken to an adventure park, went zip lining to a waterfall, had a quad bike tour and spent time at sea on a large yacht.

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill flying the flag for New Zealand in Mauritius.

They saw giant tortoises, and learned about Mauritian history, food and culture.

There was also a lot of sharing.

“I was the only one from New Zealand and I made sure they learned about our culture. They were really interested.”

She had a cultural outfit she wore during the pageant and demonstrated the poi.

“I was also speaking to them in te reo, so I got to share my Māori culture, but also Kiwi culture in general.”

A script read out as part of the contest described what it means to be a New Zealander.

“I was sharing our different cultures, celebrating we are multicultural, and adding a bit of our Kiwi humour as well.”

She says everyone loved hearing about Kiwi culture.

“Lots of them were asking if they could come to New Zealand for a visit and if I could make them a boil-up and a hangi.”

To make the trip even better she has returned with the title of World Island Cultural and Tourism Ambassador 2024 and with the ability to give others the same opportunity she has had.

”I am the new international director for Women of Wonders for New Zealand and all the surrounding countries.”

She will be able to select others to experience what she has.

“For me, it’s been such an empowering and wonderful experience, and it means I get to bring along candidates from New Zealand, Australia and the Polynesian Islands to future events and they get to share the same experience I got to.

”I get so many people say to me, I’m so jealous you get to travel. Now I can say, if you’d like to you can apply and we can possibly send you overseas.”

She says she might organise a mini pageant in New Zealand to select candidates.

The pageants are in three different age categories so are open to people aged between 20 and 65.