Author Rachel Weston reads to children from three pre-schools in Te Puke Paper Plus.

There was a bright distraction on a wet day in Te Puke last week.

Author Rachel Weston visited Te Puke Paper Plus to read and tell stories for children fromBloesem Early Learning Centre, 4Woods Early Learning Centre and Learning Adventures Te Puke.

Store owner Stuart Gunn said inviting Rachel was a community activity.

Miyah-Marie Featherstone, Poppy McGregor and Theodore Laabs Torres from Bloesem Early Learning Centre fascinated by Rachel Weston’s bumble bees.

Many of the children dressed as bees and there were prizes for the best dressed and the best entries in a colouring competition.