Spencer, left, and Arnold Watson.

This is the house that the Watson brothers built.

On the left of the photo is Spencer, and on the right is Arnold. The house was mistakenly built on the neighbour’s land in Pongakawa Valley in 1912.

The Watson brothers formed a partnership in 1917 with Albert Nelson Gibbons. His wife was Caroline Emily Gibbons (nee Watson) after whom the Carrie Gibbons Scenic Reserve near Rotoehu Rd is named.

