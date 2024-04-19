Byelection confirmed following Richard Crawford’s death

Richard Crawford died suddenly last month. Photo / Talia Parker

A byelection has been confirmed to fill the vacant seat following the death of Western Bay of Plenty councillor Richard Crawford.

The byelection will be held for the vacant seat in the Maketū-Te Puke community following the unexpected loss of Richard, after he suffered a heart attack while out biking on March 30.

He was currently in his first term as Maketū-Te Puke councillor, elected in 2022 as one of four new councillors.

Whoever is successful will join Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour, Grant Dally and Andy Wichers as councillors for that area.

A byelection must be held to fill the vacant seat because it is more than 12 months before the next local body election in 2025. Electoral officer Warwick Lampp says the process will start on April 24 – with nomination papers available to pick up and the electoral roll available for inspection.

To be eligible to stand, a candidate must be enrolled as a parliamentary elector, be a New Zealand citizen and be nominated by two electors from the Maketū-Te Puke ward area.

If more than one nomination is received by the time nominations close at midday on May 22, a postal ballot will be held.

If voting is required, it will run from June 26-July 18.

Nomination papers will be available from:

Te Puke Library and Service Centre, 130 Jellicoe St, Te Puke

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Main Office, Barkes Corner, 1484 Cameron Rd, Greerton, Tauranga

Council’s byelections 2024 page



