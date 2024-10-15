Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ calls for Bay of Plenty donations during Pink Ribbon Appeal

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal takes place on Friday and Saturday.

The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal takes place on Friday and Saturday.

The Breast Cancer Foundation is asking Bay of Plenty residents to think pink and give generously to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal taking place on Friday and Saturday.

More than 400 volunteers will be hitting the streets to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes.

Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the charity could not carry out its vital work without the generosity of Kiwis.

“As a charity that doesn’t receive any Government funding, it’s the goodwill of wonderful New Zealanders that powers our mission to stop deaths from breast cancer.

“We’re asking the people of Bay of Plenty to contribute whatever they can to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. The funds raised will make a real difference in making sure breast cancer patients can get the support they need, New Zealanders can learn about the importance of early detection, and research is carried out to find better treatments.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

About 190 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across Bay of Plenty each year. The survival rate for breast cancer if diagnosed early is 92%.

The Foundation urges all women to be ‘breast aware’ to give themselves the best chance of surviving breast cancer. That means getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts, regularly touching and looking for any changes, and getting changes checked by a GP as soon as possible. For women aged 45-69, free mammograms are available through BreastScreen Aotearoa every two years.

Donations for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal can be made to volunteer collectors, online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz or by texting the word PINK (2447) to donate $3.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times