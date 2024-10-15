The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal takes place on Friday and Saturday.

The Breast Cancer Foundation is asking Bay of Plenty residents to think pink and give generously to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal taking place on Friday and Saturday.

More than 400 volunteers will be hitting the streets to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes.

Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the charity could not carry out its vital work without the generosity of Kiwis.

“As a charity that doesn’t receive any Government funding, it’s the goodwill of wonderful New Zealanders that powers our mission to stop deaths from breast cancer.

“We’re asking the people of Bay of Plenty to contribute whatever they can to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. The funds raised will make a real difference in making sure breast cancer patients can get the support they need, New Zealanders can learn about the importance of early detection, and research is carried out to find better treatments.”