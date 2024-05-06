Ali Thomas showcased at Te Puke Art Society

Ali Thomas’ work is currently being showcased at Te Puke Art Society’s Constables Gallery.

Each month Te Puke Art Society showcases the work of one of its members at its Constables Gallery. The work of Ali Thomas is currently on display.

Who is your favourite artist?

Laurence Amélie

What made you interested in joining Te Puke Art Society?

I wanted to paint with like-minded people, in a fun, friendly environment where we could do what we love doing and enjoy each other’s company.

Tell us something about your art

I paint in all sorts of media, using all sorts of styles and subjects. I am very passionate about art. I love pink which is often in my art. I paint with both Te Puke and Tauranga Art Societies. My art can be both loose and tightly controlled. I have just started with resins. I love art.

Which medium do you mostly use and why?

My best paintings are in oils. I love the versatility of oils, as far as layering paint and blending colours. I have all day to play around with my paint without having to worry about it drying on me.

What do you feel most proud of with your art?

Winning people’s choice at Tauranga Art Society and various trophies at competitions as well as people buying my art which makes it all worthwhile and exciting that someone would love my art enough to buy it.

■ Constables Gallery, on Commerce Lane, will be open Friday and Saturday. May 10 and 11 as well as each Thursday from 9.30am to 2pm - a chance to see Ali’s and other members’ work.

A beginners’ landscape class is starting this week. Call Elizabeth 0274 800 937

The gallery is available for meetings. Call Colleen 021 144 9064.



