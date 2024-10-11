Bay family business presents the BOP Home & Outdoors Show

The 12th annual BOP Home & Outdoors Show is an opportunity to create your happy place in the Bay of Plenty.

Taking place 18-20 October at Mercury Arena Baypark, over 200 exhibitors showcase everything you need to enjoy summer on the sea, on the land or in your own backyard.

Launched in 2009 as the Spring Home Show, the show has been refocused to highlight the tremendous economic growth and outdoor lifestyle of our region. “It’s a beautiful place to live,” says Dana McCurdy, Managing Director of event organisers Bay Events. “This show celebrates the Bay of Plenty way of life, whether you’re looking to renovate your home, get stuck into the backyard, or explore our wonderful beaches and landscapes.”

The BOP Home & Outdoors Show is run by a local family business who live and work in the community they cater to. Dana says people don’t realise how unusual this is. “Most exhibitions in New Zealand are run from distant national offices cut off from the people they’re exhibiting to. Being local, we build relationships with Tauranga businesses and community groups and adapt quickly to regional developments. We see first-hand the contribution our shows make to the local economy because, we live here too.”

Proudly family owned since 1995, Bay Events organises three iconic local events; the Tauranga Home Show, the Tauranga Food Show and the BOP Home & Outdoors Show, as well as previous one-off events and the original Tauranga Boat Show. Even in today’s digital age, exhibition-style marketing is growing. “Face to face marketing and dealing with real people has become even more relevant,” says Dana. “You can buy online but when making big money decisions you want to look your supplier in the eye and build a relationship.”

The 2024 show builds on the success of previous years with over 200 exhibitors, food trucks, entertainment for kids and the popular Live Cooking Kitchen featuring demonstrations from local foodies. Bay Events has teamed up with local travel experts Helloworld Travel Mount Maunganui and Helloworld Travel The Lakes to offer this year’s show prize – $10,000 to spend with Helloworld Travel. Everyone who visits the show gets a chance to go in the draw.

“Your odds of winning are really pretty good,” says Dana. “You’ve got a one in 38.3 million chance of winning Lotto, but a one in eight thousand chance of winning the Tauranga Home Show prize. It’s well worth attending the show just to get your hands on an entry form! Imagine where you and your family could travel with ten grand to spend.”

Despite its growth and success, Bay Events have the same ethics and goals they did on day one. “We succeed when our exhibitors succeed and not before,” says Dana. “By recognising this and striving towards it, we’ve created an incredible show packed full of Bay of Plenty spirit.”