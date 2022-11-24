Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Zoe Hunter: Age is no barrier to keeping fit - my dad ‘The Bounty Hunter’ is proof

Zoe Hunter
By
3 mins to read
The Bounty Hunter. Photo / Zoe Hunter

The Bounty Hunter. Photo / Zoe Hunter

As the adage goes: Age is just a number.

And when it comes to keeping fit and healthy, no matter how old a person is, I believe the biggest limitation is their mindset.

Earlier this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times