The Bounty Hunter. Photo / Zoe Hunter

As the adage goes: Age is just a number.

And when it comes to keeping fit and healthy, no matter how old a person is, I believe the biggest limitation is their mindset.

Earlier this month, my dad stepped into the boxing ring for the first time at age 58.

He has run marathons before, and a few weeks ago we completed the 10-kilometre City to Surf run together.

But the boxing bout was something else.

It was about a two-year journey to get there.

We joined TGA Box Health and Fitness a few years back and watched our first Battle of the Brave event before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, supporting my best friend, who was 30 at the time, as she stepped into the ring.

Dad felt inspired by her determination, courage, and willpower. So, he set himself the challenge to do it too.

But after a few weeks of training, Covid-19 hit and the fight was postponed – twice. I watched as he overcame the mental barrier of wondering if he would be able to fulfil his goal.

Once Covid restrictions eased, it was all back on. The Bounty Hunter - dad’s fight name - trained hard for 18 months, dropped about 6kg to 74kg, and recently fought in his first exhibition match against a worthy opponent, The Fugitive.

He threw the first punch and a wave of emotion came over me. He had worked so hard towards this.

He took some punches and threw some right back. Three one-and-a-half-minute rounds of huge energy, grit, and fight.

Dad signed up because he wanted to see if he had the fortitude to plan and complete the mission of testing himself against an opponent.

“There were many times I considered giving up,” he told me.

“It has been the longest and hardest commitment I have signed up to. To have finally completed it and come out the other end healthier, both in body and mind, has made it worth the effort.”

An exhibition match meant there was no winner, but he was our champion.

He demonstrated courage and perseverance and, despite the difficult task and delay, fulfilled his goal.

He smashed down the mental and physical barriers, and proved age was no limitation at all.

Barry Patchett, 77, and Karen Humphreys, 59, will be competing in the IPF 2022 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships. Photo / Mead Norton

The same can be said for Bay of Plenty master powerlifters Karen Humphreys, 59, and Barry Patchett, 77, who, after making the sport a way of life, are about to compete in the IPF 2022 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.

They told NZME earlier this month they were both in their best respective shapes in mind and body.

Patchett said his health had improved immensely, and Humphreys said powerlifting defied people’s perceptions that people her age were wrecking their bodies.

There is ample evidence that staying fit as we age can contribute to longer, healthier lives - but most of us would say that’s easier said than done.

But people such as Patchett, Humphreys, and my dad are living proof that where the mind goes, the body can follow.







