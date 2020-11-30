Zizi Sparks: Tie-wearing requirement unnecessary and outdated

Wearing a tie and looking smart and tidy don't have to go hand in hand. Photo / Getty

OPINION

Last week Parliament officially opened for the upcoming three-year term and MPs hit the ground running.

Already MPs are gearing up to debate if a climate emergency should be declared in New Zealand and Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer walked out after not being able to speak in the Address in Reply debate as that would constitute their maiden speeches.

With a decent amount of drama in a short period of time, you'd be forgiven for missing the big news; the call to abolish the rule which makes neckties compulsory in Parliament.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw's comment the rule should be removed was made during Parliament's opening day on Thursday and met with laughter.

Later, National's Simon Bridges tweeted: "It may not be the biggest issue the world faces but men who come to Parliament should wear ties. It's not a bar, or a club, or a business, it's a national Parliament."

Arguing about whether to make wearing a tie in Parliament compulsory would be a giant waste of Members of Parliament's time, but James Shaw has got a point.

As a female, there has never been an expectation on me to wear a tie or any other item of clothing when going to work.

The only real expectation is to look presentable, and I can do that without being told which items of clothing to wear.

On the other hand, in many workplaces worldwide, there is an expectation men will wear ties.

It's an expectation my own father defied when I was growing up. One day he decided 30-plus years of tie-wearing was enough, and he just stopped.

Surprise, surprise, it didn't affect his ability to do his job.

The tie requirement is outdated and unnecessary. Imagine if the tables were turned. Imagine if the rules stated women must wear high heels in Parliament or jewellery every day.

There would be outrage, and I'm sure that would be overturned quickly.

So let's even the tables. Wear a tie or don't. Wear a skirt or don't. Either way, get the job done and look smart doing it.

It's time to ditch the uniform and focus on what really matters.