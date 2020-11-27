Zizi Sparks: Black Friday is the shopping day we and local businesses need

Black Friday shopping is becoming more and more popular. Photo / File

OPINION

When the crowds rush to Black Friday sales and when the "Friday" sales start on a Monday, it's easy to sigh, eye roll or grumble about consumerism and Americanisation.

But Black Friday is exactly what our economy needs, and it's exactly what our local businesses need.

An American tradition, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and is the biggest shopping day of the year with numerous sales.

This year has been a rough one and it has affected businesses and their livelihoods. Some businesses, unfortunately, did not survive Covid-19 lockdowns, and some that did may just be hanging on.

They could be struggling to make ends meet and local support is exactly what they need. And those bigger businesses that are still doing okay employ local people as well.

So what better way is there to support businesses by getting out there on Black Friday and getting a bargain or some early Christmas shopping in?

And remember to support local.

The markdowns may not be as drastic but the business owners may appreciate it more and your support will go further.

These business owners are likely to go on to spend their profits locally too and the benefits go around and around.

A friend of mine is ready to go with the Black Friday sales.

She's already gone to stores to try things on and find her size. So when the sales start she can shop online from the comfort of her home.

She has a list of what she wants and a generous budget to get it. She hasn't been shopping in a while and has had overseas plans scuppered by Covid-19.

While Black Friday naysayers say it is simply Americanised consumerism, it's not all bad - and what harm does it do, as long as people spend within their means.

New Zealand company Allbirds has put the price of its footwear up and will be donating a portion of each sale to charity.

Take Black Friday as a chance to learn the name of the boutique owner you pass on the way to work, to find out a local business owner's back story or to discover a new shop.

The day is not just about getting a good deal. It's about choosing to support people whose businesses are their livelihood and potentially finding a one-off and unique Christmas gift while you're at it.

Not everything about consumerism is bad. So let's find the good in Black Friday and celebrate it.