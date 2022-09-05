Medal-winning Whanganui paraclimber Rachel Māia cheering on the AIMS Games athletes. Photo / Alan Gibson / Gibson Images

"Be in the moment."

That was medal-winning para climber Rachel Māia's message to the Zespri AIMS Games athletes competing in a record rock climbing field yesterday.

Māia - who won New Zealand's first climbing medal at the Paraclimbing World Cup in Salt Lake City in June - watched on as young rock climbers scaled the walls of Rocktopia in Tauranga for day three of the Games.

She said it was exciting to be part of an "amazing celebration of sport" for the country's young athletes.

"It is going to set them up for so much more than sporting success in school."

Māia's advice for the athletes this year was to: "be in the moment".

"Remember why you started your sport. You're here to make friends and have fun.

"Put your all in, and back yourself. Don't underestimate yourselves."

Whatever happens, Māia said it was all about the journey.

Māia had a rock climbing accident at age 16 and after spending 18 years of "chronic pain" she chose to amputate her left leg in February 2019.

"There has been a lot of pain, struggle, and self-doubt."

But she said positive self-talk has helped her pull through.

"Have friends who will remind you of the things you forget when it gets hard.

"I don't think young people should ever be put off by extraordinary setbacks. Just lean into it."

Rocktopia owner Adam Dyck said one of the most important things about the Games was bringing young people into the sport.

"It is a great entry point into the sport. It builds confidence and resilience."

Dyck said the tournament was also good for business. Rock climbing had its biggest-ever field this year with 175 climbers.

"We are seeing this upward trend with AIMS Games. It really puts a spotlight on our sport. It helps increase the profile of the sport."

'So much fun'

Jean Paul College rock climbers Dominic Spanbroek, 13, William Schweizer, 12, Aaron Pepper, 12, Luke Gale, 12, and Hamish Chapman, 13. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Rotorua's Jean Paul College rock climbing teacher in charge Talita Clapperton said there were about 15 Year 7 and 8 students on their rock climbing team.

Clapperton said their Year 7 climbers placed third, fourth equal, as well as eighth and ninth place.

"It is going brilliantly."

Clapperton said the team climbed for at least an hour once a week in preparation for the tournament.

The Games were important as they encouraged students to partake in all sports but climbing was a "communal sport".

"Everybody cheers for everybody."

The school's physical education teacher Mark Chapman said the AIMS Games were "awesome".

"It is great for the kids to have the experience of a national tournament."

Chapman said he had been coming to the games for six years with different teams and this year he was with the futsal team, which he said won four of their games and lost two.

"The kids really look forward to it."

Chapman said the athletes and supporters were staying in Tauranga for the week.

"We decided to stay here because it is not just about the competition, it is about the kids hanging with their mates and making good memories."

Pupil Aaron Pepper, 12, said rock climbing was an exhilarating sport.

"It is good to have a big challenge trying to get to the top. It is fun."

Mount Maunganui Intermediate School rock climbers Olive Hughes, 13, Gracie Laidlaw, 12, Amelie Dance, 13, Annalise McQueen, 13, Lucy Greene, 13, and Maya Smith, 12. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Mount Maunganui Intermediate rock climber Annalise McQueen, 13, said the Games were "so much fun".

"I like that you can make new friends and challenge yourself. You can create your own path here."

The school's rock climbing mum in charge Karen Laidlaw said the Games were a wonderful way to reconnect and bring people together.

Her daughter Gracie Laidlaw, 12, and Stella Raccuglia from Glen Eden Intermediate were best friends at Seatoun Kindergarten in Wellington and have not seen each other until the Games yesterday.

Laidlaw said the Games were a great experience for the young athletes.

"It is all about being able to hang out with their friends and encourage each other."