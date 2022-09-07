Mary and Joel Wanhill are behind the Paengaroa-based Youth Encounter Trust.

Channelling their own experiences and love of extreme sports led to Joel and Mary Wanhill forming Youth Encounter Trust a decade ago.

The trust has just marked the end of its first year at its own property in Paengaroa.

Mary dropped out of school early and remembers being told she would amount to nothing if she didn't apply herself. She felt always felt like an outsider, lacking a sense of belonging due to her family moving several times during her school years.

She found herself pushing boundaries to get her "highs" from dirt bike riding, reckless driving and other extreme sports.

Mary started competing in motocross racing and finished third place in her first national competition. She then went on to become a pioneer for women and world record holder in the sport of freestyle motocross as part of the Crusty Demons and became known as Scary Mary.

A turning point for Mary was breaking both her legs in a training accident in 2009.

Joel's story was similar. He had to shift high schools and eventually dropped out and ventured into extreme sports to get his fix.

He met Mary and their stories resonated.

The rejection of not fitting in that Mary and Joel experienced in their teenage years ultimately created a desire to give others a sense of belonging.

Initially, they set up Encounter FMX, putting on shows and events, but felt their lives should be taking a different direction.

"I just have a really strong sense of calling to impact and influence young people," says Mary.

"It was a heart sense and part of that is definitely my faith and calling as to what is my purpose, so that was that transition into wanting to input into young people and influence them."

Already running camps through Encounter FMX, these morphed into Youth Encounter's dirt bike therapy camps - where dirt bike riding was the vehicle for a series of interventions and strategies designed to help rangatahi see and reach their potential.

The change coincided with a move from the Black Stump at Pāpāmoa to a remote Pongakawa property and the programmes expanded with the trust now offering therapy, counselling, mentoring, camps, community gatherings, leadership training, voluntary work, workplace experiences and employment opportunities.

Activity therapy now also includes surf therapy.

"[Rangatahi] are often lacking in self-worth and self-esteem, lacking in purpose and with no sense of direction, living for today and not having any hope, not seeing there's a better future or tomorrow.

"And as soon as a challenge comes along, they don't have the ability to push through it.

These are big factors we see them coming in with."

Mary says what is known as Arotika ki te Kaupapa is the guiding principle of the trust's programmes.

"It's a sense of forward focus and what does that look like? To encounter their potential, we focus on things like identity and belonging and being part of something. Interactions and their social skills develop and grow because of how they see themselves.

"From that they can say 'I can do something, I can achieve something' and they start exploring things, exploring their gifts and talents and strengths and seeing a future.

"We celebrate successes and achievements but your worth is not based on that - you come as you are and you are worth something.

A year ago the trust bought a property in rural Paengaroa where a dirt track has been formed and a golf driving range is being built.

"The Encounter office started in the corner of our lounge, then grew into our garage and we two staff come on then," says Joel.

"We had a two-bedroom place on our property and it then went into there and a few more staff came on. We've been on that journey for quite a number of years and we've been keeping an eye open for a property."

In March last year, they first visited the Paengaroa property, which was on the market.

Joel says it ticked many boxes.

"We had a week to come up with the money basically, so we were on the phone to people who support us and have helped us on the way to drum up support to put an offer in and it all came together."

Joel says finally having its own base is a real strength for the trust.

"So many people have pitched in to make it happen. It's not just Mary and Joel's, it's bigger and wider than that."

The facility is easier to reach than the previous home.

"It's much more accessible now, but it still feels like you are right out

of town and gives a feeling of peace and tranquillity for the young people to come in to."

The trust has been supported by funding organisations such as BayTrust, the Acorn Foundation and TECT, and has also received support from the community and local businesses.

Working within Covid-19 protocols, the trust has managed to continue with its programmes, "because it was a critical time for young people", says Mary.