Anzac Day services to remember those who landed and fought in Gallipoli, and those who have served in conflicts in the century since, will be held across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale will deliver the welcome at the city’s civic memorial service.

“On Anzac Day, communities around New Zealand come together to honour those who served, remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and acknowledge the contributions of our returned and current service personnel,” Drysdale said.

“I encourage everyone to attend a service and pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country.”

Tauranga RSA will host its final dawn service before relocating later this year. It has been hosting dawn services at its current location since 2009.

This year’s event will feature a special address and participation from HMNZS Te Mana and the New Zealand Defence Force’s Hauraki unit.

Navy veteran and Tauranga RSA president Morton Anderson said the dawn service would be a significant moment of remembrance.

Some of the team at the Tauranga RSA standing in front of the Tauranga RSA Cenotaph on the Cameron Road site.

“It’s important to keep the memory alive, to pay respects to those who served and those who never made it home,” Anderson said.

“These events are not just about remembering history, they’re about ensuring future generations understand the sacrifices made.”

Katikati RSA president and Vietnam veteran Trevor Gilbert said this year was particularly poignant as it had been 110 years since the Gallipoli landing and 80 years since the end of WWII.

“Lest we forget,” Gilbert said. “It’s important to honour those who have served as there are many of us, not just the two World Wars, there’s been many conflicts since the end of World War II.

“You make friends for life with those who served. We’ve experienced some tough situations – you form a bond that is never broken.”

2025 Anzac Day services

Katikati

Dawn service

5.45am: Assemble at Katikati Library carpark, march to Katikati War Memorial Hall.

6am: Service at the square in front of the War Memorial Hall.

Maketū

Dawn service

5.30am: Muster at the Landing (shop).

6am: March to Remembrance Rock, Park Rd Reserve.

Breakfast at Whakaue Marae (gold coin koha).

Mount Maunganui

Dawn service

5.45am: Assemble at Mount Drury.

5.55am: March off.

6am: Service begins at Mount Maunganui Cenotaph.

Park and ride is available at this service

Civic parade

9.15am: Assemble at Mount Drury Reserve, Hopukiore.

9.25am: March off.

9.30am: Service begins.

Ōmokoroa

Dawn service

6am: Service and wreath-laying at Remembrance Cairn, Gerald Crapp Historic Reserve.

Ōropi

10.30am: Service at Ōropi Memorial Hall and Community Centre.

Pāpāmoa

Dawn service

5.30am: Assemble at car parking area at the Pāpāmoa Memorial, Stella Place.

5.55am: March off.

6am: Service begins.

Pyes Pā

Remembrance service

11.00am, Pyes Pā Cemetery.

Te Puke

Civic service

9.50am: Civic Parade - march assembled opposite Te Puke War Memorial Hall.

10am: Service starts at Te Puke War Memorial Hall.

11am: Wreath laying at Cenotaph.

11.30am: March off.

Everyone is invited to attend the Citizens RSA Te Puke for light refreshments.

Tuapiro

Dawn service

6am: Tuapiro Marae Dawn Service, 24 Hikurangi Rd, Katikati.

Tauranga

Tauranga Moana Tumatauenga Anzac Commemorations

5.45am: Poututerangi Marae, 26 Pitua Road, Te Puna.

Tauranga Dawn Service

5.45am: Assemble at Hayes Ave, Greerton.

5.55am: March off.

6am: Service begins.

Tauranga Civic Memorial Service

8.45am: Parade assemble by Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre.

8.55am: March off.

9am: Service begins.

Park and ride and wreath laying are available at this service

Waihī Beach / Waihī

Dawn service

6am: Dawn Parade and service at the Waihī Beach RSA.

6.30am: Breakfast buffet at the Waihī RSA.

Wreath-laying service

8am: Waihī Cemetery.

Waihi Heritage Vision and Tunnelling Company descendants

9am: Tunnellers Memorial Reserve, Gilmour Lake, Waihī.

Parade

10.45am: Waihī RSA march to Waihī Memorial Hall.

Memorial service

11am: Waihī Memorial Hall.

Waitangi, Te Puke

Dawn service