Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Young voter turnout jumps in the Bay of Plenty - following national trend

4 minutes to read

The number of young voters in the Bay of Plenty region has followed a national trend to be on the up. Photo / File

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

The region's young people hit the polls in force this year, with the highest voter turnout in the past three elections across all four electorates.

The region follows the national trend, which saw the highest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.