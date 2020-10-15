Year supply of fertiliser donated to Bay Oval by Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Bay Oval turf manager Jared Carter (L), Ballance Agri-Nutrients general manager sales Jason Minkhorst and Merchant Channel manager Kurt McCollum. Photo / Supplied

Sitting back and watching the Boxing Day cricket at the Bay Oval will be that much sweeter with the lush greens being brought up to scratch by a donation of fertiliser.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients has donated another years' supply of fertiliser to the Bay Cricket Oval Trust ahead of summer.

Bay Oval Turf manager Jared Carter said the England cricket team recently described the turf as the best they'd played on.

"After playing a one-day International here recently, the England cricket team commented that our outfield was the best they'd played on. This shows that we're headed in the right direction and we couldn't do it without the support of local businesses like Ballance.

"The Bay Oval Trust is a charitable trust, so any kind of sponsorship goes a long way to help us produce a better venue for both players and spectators," Carter said.

"We want to be world-leading and are always looking to improve."

A dose of soil nutrients will bring the dormant surface of the Bay Oval, which played host to junior rugby teams over winter, to a lush, green surface.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients general manager sales Jason Minkhorst the Bay Oval had "a fantastic groundskeeping team" which they had provided fertiliser to for over four years.

"When we sit back and watch the Boxing Day test being played on this world-class pitch, we'll be proud to know that we've helped contribute to that".

