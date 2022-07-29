This weekend is the first time the X AIR Games has taken place in 15 years. Photo / Mead Norton

Action sports fans can expect "edge-of-your-seat action" at an international skateboarding, scooter and BMX festival today.

Today is the second and last day of the X AIR Games at the Trustpower Arena in Mount Maunganui. It is the first time the event has taken place in 15 years.

BMX freestyle rider Jon Riddle has been riding for about 12 years and travelled from Hamilton for the event.

"It is pretty wicked bringing the whole community together - there are a lot of people from all around the country that are here for it. It has brought out a lot of people from the woodwork, which is really good to see," the 28-year-old said.

"It is pretty crazy really because I wasn't even riding a BMX bike 15 years ago, so, within my riding life span, I wasn't even aware of it so it is a pretty historic event.

"To bring it back is pretty cool."

Riddle said he would be pulling out a few tricks including a 360 tail whip, jumping over big gaps, spins and maybe some backflips.

"I am probably more nervous than excited for my riding."

Fellow Hamilton BMX freestyle rider Hugh Wotherspoon is competing in the BMX park event and the BMX mega box jump.

Wotherspoon was looking forward to giving "front flip tail whips" a go this weekend.

"You are doing a front flip while your bike is going around in a 360-degree while you are holding onto the handlebars whilst being in a front flip."

The 34-year-old said the X AIR Games was one of the first events he rode in when he was 16 in Wellington.

"To see it come back is actually pretty cool."

Event organiser Steven McHardy said attendees could expect to see "all of New Zealand's top athletes under one roof for the first time in 15 years".

"It is pretty significant - 15 years is a big break," he said.

"It's huge for everyone - a lot of the athletes and the fans didn't know what X AIR was and how big it got to so we are trying to just revive that and give everyone a platform really to showcase their skills."

Between 12,000 and 15,000 people were expected to attend.

McHardy said the main celebration was the amount of interest from athletes, with 140 entries.

"Everyone wants to be a part of it to the point where we had to stop the entry list - it got too full.

"I think that in itself shows the popularity of our action sports in general."