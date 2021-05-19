Working to fight hepatitis in Vanuatu

Dr Sereana Natuman (holding endoscope) placing a band around oesophageal varices to prevent them from bleeding, watched over by Dr Adrian Claydon of New Zealand.

A campaign to raise funds to help eradicate a disease that can be a "silent killer", in Vanuatu is gaining momentum in the Bay of Plenty, thanks to a raised awareness of the impacts of Hepatitis B on the nation's population.

"Hepatitis B affects as many as 14 per cent of the total population of Vanuatu - that's one of the highest rates in the world," says Tauranga gastroenterologist Dr Adrian Claydon who first became aware of how widespread the disease was around 18 months ago.



"Hepatitis B is a chronic health issue in Vanuatu. It's a disease often contracted in childhood, that hides away from the immune system undetected for years.

"Over many years, the immune system tries to fight off the infection, leading to chronic liver disease that can ultimately cause liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. At this stage, it is often too late to treat."

Concerned that the island nation would struggle to identify and treat the 30,000 to 40,000 people who may have the disease, Adrian contacted Nell Dawson, who with husband, Allan is the former owner of Aongatete Coolstore kiwifruit postharvest facility.

Nell, who has a clinical background, was a senior manager at Tauranga Hospital when she employed Adrian when he first came to New Zealand in 2001.

"I knew Nell and Allan had employed Ni-Van (Ni-Vanuatu) workers who came here to work in the kiwifruit industry so I asked if she thought the industry would be interested in helping out and the project snowballed from there."

The project, Defeating Hepatitis B in Vanuatu, aims to raise at least $160,000 to support the recruitment and training of medical workers and increase screening through simple blood tests.

From left Dr Solvan, Dr Lawrence Bau, RNs Gaston Kalsakau, Julie Warput, Stephanie Uttley, Dr Sereana Natuman, head of medicine at Vila Central Hospital and Dr Adrian Claydon of New Zealand.



If the fundraising target is met it will also enable the provision of a new portable Fibroscan machine - a specialised ultrasound machine for the liver - which will help identify people with more advanced cases of the disease who can then be treated.



Adrian will work with local doctors to implement the project, alongside the World Health Organisation and the charity Hepatitis B Free which is led by Associate Professor Alice Lee of Macquarie University in Sydney.

She specialises in liver disease and has experience setting up Hepatitis B Screening and treatment programmes across South East Asia and the Pacific.

Led by the Kiwifruit Industry Community Support Fund Inc, the fundraiser has a Givealittle page that has received $10,000 from Zespri and, in late March, close to $30,000 from private individuals and organisations.

Adrian is grateful for the help of Nell and the wider kiwifruit industry.

"Allan and I have employed Ni-Van workers for 12 years," says Nell.

"They absolutely helped us build our business because they are reliable, experienced, and highly skilled workers who came back year after year, leaving families behind for six months to earn money to pay for their children's education and for housing.

"Right across New Zealand, they have given their heart and soul to their work in the horticultural industry, not just kiwifruit. I think as an industry, we underestimate how much they have given.

"I believe it is time for the whole horticultural industry to give back to Vanuatu and its people," says Nell.

■ To find out more or to donate to the project, Defeating Hepatitis B in Vanuatu, go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/defeating-hepatitis-b-in-vanuatu