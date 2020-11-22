Woman injured in Kawerau in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital

A critically injured woman was flown from Kawerau to Tauranga Hospital by TECT Rescue helicopter. Photo / File

A woman injured in Kawerau has been moved to Waikato Hospital where she remains in critical condition but the circumstances surrounding her injuries remain a mystery.

The woman in her 20s was initially flown from Kawerau to Tauranga Hospital by the a TECT Rescue Helicopter crew yesterday.

Today, a police media spokeswoman said the woman remained in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

"Local residents, family and associates are assisting with inquiries to establish her movements and help police to ascertain how the injuries occurred," she said.

Police were called to the south area of Kawerau about 6.15am yesterday, after a 111 call reported that a woman had been injured.

St John ambulance staff and local firefighters also responded to the incident.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the woman was assaulted. When asked if police could confirm a report that the woman was stabbed, the spokeswoman said they were still trying to establish how and where the woman was injured.

Police confirmed there was a heavy police presence in Walter Nash Ave yesterday morning connected to the police investigation.

TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Liam Brettkelly said they were called to collect the patient about 6.30am and the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was in a critical condition.

The helicopter landed in Prideaux Park where the woman was being treated by ambulance staff.

Brettkelly said he was unable to comment further about the patient's injuries as the lead agency to do so was the police.