Two deaths from two crashes and woman critically hurt in mysterious incident

A critically injured woman was flown to Tauranga Hospital from Kawerau. Photo / File

Mystery surrounds how a woman believed to be in her 20s who was flown from Kawerau to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition today was hurt.

Police remain tight-lipped in terms of revealing the extent of the woman's injuries and where the injury or injuries are believed to have happened.



A police communication spokeswoman said police were called to the south area of Kawerau at 6.15am after a 111 call reported that a woman had been injured.

She said the injured woman was flown to Tauranga in a serious condition by a TECT Rescue Helicopter crew.

St John ambulance staff and local firefighters also responded to the incident.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the woman was assaulted. When asked if police could confirm a report that the woman was stabbed, the spokeswoman said they were still trying to establish how and where the woman was injured.

Police confirmed there was a heavy police presence in Walter Nash Ave yesterday morning connected to the police investigation.

Until police completed their inquiries no further comments would be made, she said.

TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Liam Brettkelly said they were called to collect the patient about 6.30am and the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was in a critical condition.

The helicopter landed in Prideaux Park where the woman was being treated by ambulance staff.

Brettkelly said he was unable to comment further about the patient's injuries as the lead agency to do so was the police.

Meanwhile, two motorcycle riders died in separate crashes in the Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

The first fatal crash was on Bridge St in Ōpotiki at 6.43pm on November 20. Later that evening, police confirmed the rider had died.

The second motorcyclist died following a crash on Matapihi Rd at 4.55pm on Saturday. The crash did not involve any other vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said the exact circumstances of the crashes were still being investigated, and the riders' names would be released once next-of-kin were informed.