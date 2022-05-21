Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Winstone Wallboards open day attracts 100-plus local job seekers

4 minutes to read
Aroha Marumaru, 42, hopes to land a job at the new Winstone Wallboards GIB factory in Tauriko. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Aroha Marumaru, 42, hopes to land a job at the new Winstone Wallboards GIB factory in Tauriko. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Aroha Marumaru hopes to be one of the 70 people working for Tauranga's new $400 million plasterboard manufacturing and distribution plant once it opens.

The 42-year-old mother of four and grandmother of two attended Fletcher

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.