Wild weather: Several Coromandel roads closed

State Highway 25 between Kūaotunu and Whitianga was closed due to a slip. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 25 between Kūaotunu and Whitianga was closed due to a slip. Photo / Supplied

Heavy rainfall and high winds have closed several roads across the Coromandel, with debris and surface flooding on many of the roads still open.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel until further notice.

Thames Coromandel District Council says Tapu Coroglen Rd is closed due to a large slip blocking the road 9km from Tapu (near the Square Kauri). Traffic management and road clearing will take place today. Expected reopening is 4pm today.

The 309 Rd is closed due to a large slip blocking the road about 5km from the State Highway 25 intersection (Coromandel Town end just past The Waterworks). Traffic management will remain in place until a crew can establish this morning. Expected reopening is 4pm today.

Hikuai Settlement Rd is closed at each end. Two sets of powerlines are down. Temporary traffic management will remain in place until it is safe to carry out work to open the road first thing this morning. Expected reopening 4pm today.

Kennedy Bay Rd is open to one lane. A crew will return this morning to clear the remaining debris that came down with the tree.

SH25 is closed in several locations:

Coromandel Town to Te Rerenga - slip

Kūaotunu to Wharekaho - slip

Hikuai (Tairua River) - flooding

Waihi-Whiritoa - multiple slips

Waka Kotahi/NZTA is saying SH25A (Kōpū-Hikuai Rd) has reopened after being closed overnight but remains under traffic management at multiple locations. Extra care is advised.

The council says a comment on its Facebook page suggests SH25 just south of Tapu (Thames Coast Rd) is blocked by a slip.