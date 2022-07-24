TCDC's project leader for the Shoreline Management Plan Amon Martin presenting to the public. Photo / supplied

A council leader says residents have provided their local expertise in the fight against sea level rise.

Since April, the Thames-Coromandel District Council has held online and in-person public meetings to discuss its proposed Shoreline Management Plan with residents.

The plan outlines how the council will respond to sea level rise.

Project lead Amon Martin said residents had brought "very localised knowledge" to the meetings - "they know their environment, and how the coastline behaves".

"We're very grateful to our residents and communities who participated in the project.

"That information is invaluable to our planning."

Martin said residents had expressed "a wide range of opinions – from those who think that sea level rise is not something to be overly concerned about, through to those who think we need to move fast to prepare for the risks".

"Some residents felt that responding to risk should essentially be left up to each individual property owner, others felt that urgent collective action, especially in Thames, was a priority to protect community assets.

"There was a lot of support for our ongoing dune planting and restoration projects around our coastline."

Martin said there was also support for the structure of the plan, which means the council "will take action according to agreed triggers".

"If long-term sea level rise happens differently to what we expect, we can adapt our course of action. This means we won't commit money to expensive projects if they are not required.

"But if sea level rise is faster than we anticipate, then we have an agreed plan for what needs to happen, and we have a clear picture of the risk."

Martin said residents had offered feedback on the plan regarding "the exact nature of the risk to specific areas of coastline, and the location and suitability of particular proposed solutions such as rock walls", which had been incorporated into the plan.

Martin said the plan will "influence many aspects of life in our communities", and not just those controlled by council.

He said the plan's conclusions will be shared with Waka Kotahi to be considered in roading decisions for the district.

Martin said the next step for the council to consider the plan, which is expected to take place in September.

If it is adopted, an implementation plan will be the next phase.

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw told the HC Post he "would encourage local councils to consider upper-range, worst-case scenarios when developing plans for adaptation".

Climate Change Minister James Shaw. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"There are a range of scenarios available, but the IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] found that even under low-emissions scenarios, sea level rise is likely to continue accelerating."

He also urged local governments to consider the impact of vertical land movement in coastal areas.

"The effects of sea level rise will vary significantly at a local scale. This is mostly down to the rate at which land at the coast is rising or subsiding."

He said it was critical for local councils to take a proactive approach to sea level rise.

"For too long we all thought about climate change as something happening elsewhere in the world but, as recent events have shown, it's happening here, it's happening to us, and it's happening now.

"The sooner we start, the more effective our efforts will be."