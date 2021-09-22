Wild weather: Power outages, wind and rain watches in place

MetService National weather: September 22nd - 24th.

More than 100 homes are without power as wind and rain pound the Bay of Plenty.

Unison is reporting outages in the Hamurana, Okere Falls, and Lake Okataina areas.

Surface flooding has also been reported around the region.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the cause of the outages was still being investigated however, on a day like today, it was usually due to weather-related incidents such as branches falling on lines.

"The one around Okere Falls, there are about 89 homes affected," he said.

"At Lake Okataina it's only four customers and on Te Waerenga Rd there are 37, so about 135 customers in total."

Gough said Unison crews were on-site and working to fix the issue as fast as possible.

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind watches for parts of the North Island including the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

A deepening low is slowly moving over the Tasman Sea directing a moist north to northeast flow over central and northern New Zealand, MetService said in a statement.

An associated front has moved across central and northern areas from the west and will move away to the east later today.

This front is preceded by a period of heavy rain and strong to gale force northeast winds, with watches and warnings in force for many parts of central and northern New Zealand.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty from 8am to 4pm today. Expect 60 to 90mm of rain to accumulate, with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h this afternoon.

Heavy rain and strong northeast winds are expected for many parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island as... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 3am to 9am on today. The forecast is for a period of heavy rain, localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h possible, and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

There is a strong wind watch in place for coastal Bay of Plenty east of Te Puke from 9am to 2pmy. The forecast is for northeast winds which may approach a severe gale in exposed places.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Rotorua today is for rain, heavy at times, turning to showers in the afternoon, some heavy and thundery until late evening, easing at night. The high is 15C and the low 8C.

Tauranga residents can expect rain, heavy at times, turning to showers by afternoon, some heavy and thundery until evening, easing at night. The high is 17C and the low 10C.