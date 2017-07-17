Merivale Primary School principal and Tauranga Labour Party candidate Jan Tinetti will be tackling the issue of income inequality at a public meeting on Thursday. Photo/File

The spotlight will be turned on the difference between how much the rich and poor get paid in Tauranga at a special public meeting this week featuring speakers including former National Party and Act leader Don Brash.

"We want to start the conversation about what income inequality looks like in Tauranga and what we can do about it," SociaLink general manager Liz Davies said.

The other speakers are Merivale School principal and Labour Party candidate Jan Tinetti, the co-chair of Western Bay's Primary Health Organisation, Graham Bidois Cameron, and author Max Rashbrooke, who edited Inequality: A New Zealand Crisis.

Thursday's forum has been jointly organised by SociaLink and Closing the Gap, which aim to reduce inequality.