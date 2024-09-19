Greerton Spring Fling, 9am-2pm Saturday on Chadwick Rd. Held at Greerton Village in conjunction with the Street Machines and Custom Car Show and supporting the Greerton Village School Gala. Enjoy live music, roving entertainers, bouncy castles, market stalls and the amazing cars on display. A great day out for the whole family. There will also be an Art and Fibre Art Sale at the Centrepoint carpark.

Tauranga Women’s Lifestyle Expo at Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui. Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Bringing together close 130 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof. Featuring fashion, beauty, artisan goods, eco-products, gourmet food and so much more, it’s the perfect opportunity for a girls’ day out, or to treat yourself to a leisurely day wandering between exhibitors. Grab a mystery goodie bag for $20.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo will take place at Mount Maunganui’s Mercury Baypark on September 21 and 22.

Rotary West Garage Sale Fundraiser for Charity, Kia Motors on Lake Rd in Rotorua. Saturday, 8am to 3pm and Sunday, 9am to 12pm. Quality stuff and bargains galore.

Repair Festival Tauranga on Saturday at Tinkd Makerspace, 148 Durham St. A free celebration of the repair and recycling culture initiatives in Tauranga. Come for coffee and cake to celebrate fixing, mending, extending the life of your belongings and reducing waste. Hosted by Repair Cafe Tauranga with Envirohub and Tauranga City Council Waste Minimisation.

Tauranga Stamp and Coin Fair 2024. Wesley Methodist Church, 13th Ave 9am-3pm Saturday. Whether you’re a dedicated collector or just curious about the world of numismatics, this is the perfect event for you. There will be buying, selling, and trading of a wide range of coins, banknotes, tokens, and stamps. Bring your collections or individual items along for free appraisals from experts in the field.

The Vegas Vindaloo MTBO Weekend, Whakarewarewa Forest, Rotorua. Orienteering - one weekend, three events - Sprint, Long & Rogaine. Give MTBO a go. Suitable for all ages and abilities.

Maisey Rika - Mario Lanza Valentine's Fantasy - Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival. Photo / Supplied

Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival: The Mario Lanza Valentine’s Fantasy is imaginative theatre following a fantasy tale of a chance meeting between the legendary tenor, Mario Lanza (Sani Muliaumaseali’i) and Ana Hatoof Te Arawa – the first commercially recorded singer in Aotearoa, portrayed by the inimitable Maisey Rika. Saturday 2pm and 7pm at Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

FluroFest 2024 at Memorial Park in Tauranga from 1pm-4pm Sunday. Are you ready for the ultimate day of fun, food, and fantastic vibes? Celebrate Our Journey to Wellbeing with epic live music from The Harmonic Resonators, mouth-watering food trucks, giant games, hands-on workshops, free stuff, and amazing spot prizes at the event. Bring the whānau, pack a picnic or dive into the deliciousness from our food trucks, and don't forget your blanket and chairs. Hosted by Youth Voices Action on behalf of Tauranga City Council, and Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ), FluroFest is your (free!) golden ticket to an unforgettable, family-friendly extravaganza.

Don your brightest outfit for Fluro Fest. Photo / 123rf

Saturday, September 28: Tauranga Civic Choir Concert, St Peter’s Church, 3pm. The Tauranga Civic Choir are singing the oratorio Israel in Egypt by GF Handel, in English. This will be conducted by the choir’s musical director Nigel Williams with Douglas Mews accompanying on the organ. Tickets are are $25 cash at the door.

Saturday, September 28- Thursday, October 10: Rotorua Mega Fun Spring Carnival at Village Green. Free admission every day from 1pm to mid-afternoon then 7pm to late. All the fun of the fair - featuring dodgem cars, the hurricane, top gear, pirates of the Pacific, carnival games and fairground food galore and more.

Sunday, September 29: Cricket’s Back! Hosted by Northern Districts Cricket, this free event at Bay Oval from 12pm-2pm celebrates the return of the cricket season. Meet some of your favourite Northern Brave players, local clubs and give cricket a go with games for the kids and a barbecue.

Monday, September 30 to Sunday, October 6: The Young at Heart Festival is a week where we celebrate our older community – parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbours – who do so much for Tauranga. The festival wraps around the official International Day of Older Persons on October 1. From Zumba classes to art exhibitions, the festival includes great events to get involved with, social events to make new friends and funky fitness to make you feel good.

October

The Hot Pink Walk in Tauranga.

Wednesday, October 9: The iconic Tauranga Hot Pink Walk returns. Join the celebration and let’s paint the town pink! Every year, thousands gather for the Hot Pink Walk, donning various shades of pink and sporting creative (and sometimes outrageous) costumes, all in the name of breast cancer support. Starting from 5pm on the beautiful waterfront (southern end of the Strand) this easy 5km walk meanders through the Tauranga City Centre, featuring lively entertainment hotspots along the route. Entry is by donation/koha, with a suggested $10 per adult and a gold coin for children. All funds raised go to supporting local people facing breast cancer. With music, entertainment, the Pink Pooch Parade, and more, this event is all about having a great time. Gather your whānau, friends, and workmates and join the fun. Register online at hotpinkwalk.co.nz or at any local Z station.

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien promoting his new theatrical project, The Kingdom of Bling. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 26: Fright Fest: Halloween Festival at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua. From spooky theatre tours to interactive movie nights and a glow-in-the-dark disco, there’s something for everyone to enjoy- or fear. Family-friendly and adults-only options. Tickets via sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

Wednesday, October 30: Richard O’Brien’s The Kingdom of Bling. Baycourt, 7.30pm. Tickets via eventfinda. Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this musical offers a wacky, cautionary tale with all the hallmarks of Rocky Horror. Expect giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the obnoxious king of the land, The He, all backed by a powerful rock band performing original songs.

November

Tuesday, November 12: Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm at Baycourt in Tauranga. The Irish dance and grand illusion sensation that has taken Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the USA by storm will tour nationwide in 2024. A breathtaking array of experiences, fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style.

Saturday, November 23: Tauranga Smoke, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui. Barbecue and rock music festival. Featuring an ensemble of well-known all-Kiwi rock bands headlined by Head Like A Hole and Tadpole, barbecue food from local vendors, and a range of drinks.

Regular events

Mondays: Harmony A Plenty has been singing for 20 years. Covid has reduced our numbers. We are inviting men to join and enjoy our 7pm to 9pm Monday practice, supper and singouts in Tauranga. If this appeals to you contact Frank 576 3037 or David 576 0575.

Tuesdays: Rotorua District Cadet Unit Parades — if you’re Year 9 and up, come along to see if you are the next cadet to join the ranks. Where: 23 Geddes Rd, Rotorua on Tuesdays, during school term, 6.15pm to 9pm.

Wednesdays: Learn to salsa, QE Health Wellness and Spa Whakaue St, Rotorua, all ages. 6pm to 9pm. You can join classes at any time, no need to bring a partner, just turn up on the night. 6pm to 7pm Cuban salsa and Afro-Cuban - intermediate level; 7pm to 8pm salsa fusion - beginners’ level; 8pm to 9pm bachata - open level; Cost: $20 for one class, $30 for two classes, or $35 for three classes on the same night.

Thursdays:

Rotorua Night Market, weekly at Tutanekai St from 5pm until 9pm. Weather dependant.

The Mount Art group meets every Thursday at St Peters Anglican church hall, 15 Victoria Rd at the Mount, from 9am until midday. Call Merilynn on 0274846874 for more information.

Air Training Corp, Parade during term weeks from 6.15pm at 23 Geddes Rd. Age 13-plus. Come down and have a look or contact cucdr.75sqn@cadetforces.org.nz for more information. You are welcome to come and have a look.

Fridays: Friday Night Fun Night at Baywave - Enjoy two hours of racing down the hydroslide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off a special platform to the latest tunes for $6 per person. From 6pm to 8pm Fridays, excluding public and school holidays.

Saturdays:

Rotary Charity Market at Kuirau Park, has been operating for 37 years, every Saturday morning, wet or fine, 7am to 2pm. Stalls selling vegetables, wide range of takeaway food, popcorn, coffee, meat, jewellery, clothing, gift cards, and more. Proceeds are used for various community undertakings. Sites for stalls cost $30.

Tauranga Farmers’ Market rain or shine, 7.45am to midday at Tauranga Primary School.

Kuirau Park Book Sale on first and third Saturdays, from 9am until 1pm in the kiosk near the playground. All proceeds to Rotorua Library.

The Greerton Hall Market on the second and last Saturday of every month from 8am to 12pm.

Sundays: Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Saturdays and Sundays: Weekend drop-in learning and art activities, Tauranga Art Gallery POP UP, 42 Devonport Rd.

Daily: Government Gardens Guided Tours, 11am, outside Rotorua Museum.

Weekly:

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall every Tuesday and Thursday 12.30 to 4pm. Afternoon tea provided. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Fortnightly:

Pakihi Ora Māori Business Network Māori Business Rōpū focused on bringing together and supporting ngā pakihi Māori. Anchored in Māori values, knowledge and cultural practices, dedicated to creating spaces that are mana-enhancing. A place where Māori business owners can come together and feel connected through mātauranga. This is a Wednesday fortnightly kaupapa held at Kai Caff Aye, Fenton St, 7.30am to 9.00am. Visit Pakihi Ora on Facebook for more information.

The Little Big Markets - Winter Series, Coronation Park, Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Saturday, September 21, 9am to 2pm.

Monthly:

Muscular Dystrophy Support Group meets the last Sunday of the month at 11am at the Whipped Baker Cafe, Historic Village. Family and friends welcome. Any inquiries to reactn2you@gmail.com

Sol Markets at Simpson Reserve includes products, services and information from local stallholders that consider sustainability in their business practises. From 9am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.

Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Bowling Club. Non-members $6, children under 13 are free. For more information go to Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along. Third Sunday of the month, 3pm to 4.30pm at Te Runanga Tea House. Free to strum or sing along or watch.

Western Bay Crop Swap, a free event for backyard gardeners, home bakers and food foragers to swap and share high quality local food on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 11am at SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty, 14 Jocelyn St, Katikati.

Rotorua Jazz Club meets first Sunday of every month, 4.30pm to 8pm, winter and summer. Rotorua Citizens Club, Arawa St. $20 entry for adults, $2 for juniors. The public is always welcome. For upcoming events and bands go to Rotorua Jazz Club Facebook page or email rotjazzclub@gmail.com.

Historic Village Wellbeing Market on the third Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

Omokoroa Market featuring arts and crafts, produce, plants and car boot, plus more. Held on the last Saturday of the month 9am to midday at Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall.

Maketū Market from 7am at Maketū Village Green on the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Vendor stalls $10. Phone Maureen 021 2671 685

Improv Comedy with The Honest Liars — 16th Ave Theatre. First Saturday of the month 7.30pm to 9pm, entry $15.

BOP Blues Club Jam, first Wednesday of the month. 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Rotorua Citizens Club.

Art By Bike Tours, third Saturday of the month, (finishes April 15) 10am, Te Manawa.

Collective Energies Holistic Wellness Market the fourth Saturday of each month 9am to 2pm at the Mount Community Hall, 345 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Collective Energies Facebook/Insta. Contact Melanie 027 286 8268 for more information.





