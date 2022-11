There was a great turnout for opening night at the Whangamata Croquet Club. Photo supplied

The first night of the new Twilight Croquet season started on Monday, October 31, with smiles all around, only a sprinkling of rain, and a warm welcome to the new team, Patrollers.

Results:

Bridge Buddies (16) v Dare Devils (19)

Rumblers (20) v Probus (16)

Cornerstone (22) v Patrollers (16)

Bits & Pieces (22) v Quizzers (9)