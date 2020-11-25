Whangamatā's Other Side New Year festival set to be NZ's second biggest

DOWN ON THE FARM: Promoter Clayton Spence at venue Joe's Farm, which will host the country's second-biggest New Year festival. Photo / Alison Smith

The Other Side festival promoter Clayton Spence says his event at Joe's Farm on the outskirts of Whangamatā will be the second-biggest New Year's festival in the country.

Ticket sales are now at more than 10,000 and on track to sell out at crowds of 15,000. Last year's event drew 6500 people.

There will be 4500 campers, and buses from the festival to townships as far away as Waihi, Whiritoa, Tairua, Pauanui and Onemana.

"This is going to put Whangamatā on the map for New Year festivals, and each year it's going to get better. We are on track to sell out at 15,000 as tickets are flying out the door every day," he says.

"We are supporting the region with economic impact, but also supporting a completely decimated live performance industry due to Covid with over 500 jobs to industry professionals and a gig to over 30 NZ artists.

We are on track to sell out at 15,000 as tickets are flying out the door every day. Promoter Clayton Spence

"We are bringing to Whangamatā and surrounding areas huge benefits to local business - potentially $750,000 will be spent locally by concert-goers and we're making a donation to Whangamata Area School.

"Over 50 local people will be directly employed by the festival and 500 total employees, that's not including the accommodation booked by concert goers in Whangamatā, Onemana, Waihi, Pauanui, Whiritoa, Thames, Whitianga and beyond."

Mr Spence will work with Whangamatā's Manolo Echave, who has been representing Joe Adams for his resource consent applications and is the event producer for The Other Side festival.

Last year the event was organised by Denis Beaver of Whangamatā, along with Mr Echave.

Mr Spence said jobs are available for locals and already 50 people have been employed from the immediate area.

He says by taking people out of the town and into a controlled environment, the festival minimised the risk the town would face if there was a New Year event in Williamson Park.

"Four years ago in Williamson Park there were helicopter evacs of intoxicated patients, over 200 attended to by St John.

"Joe's Farm, as per the commissioner's report, is about creating a safe entertainment venue away from the urban area of Whangamatā. It's giving locals and the surrounding area's visitors an entertainment option that is safe and well managed."

A commissioner's hearing for a liquor licence was held earlier this month and the licence was granted, with strict conditions.

The event will be cashless, and all patrons will be wearing a RFID wristband that can be loaded with cash to buy food and alcohol. It can be electronically deactivated to prevent alcohol purchases by anyone deemed to be intoxicated and it will flag to the seller when a purchaser has made four purchases of alcohol, Mr Spence said.