Whangamata's JJ Clarkson on making the NRL

Jayden (JJ) Clarkson will play in the Canberra Raiders NSW Cup side. Photo / Raiders.



HC Post editor Alison Smith spoke to JJ Clarkson, the son of Sharon and former Thames Valley prop Cyril. JJ left Whangamata and has just been selected to play footie in the Raiders NSW Cup side.

How did you get the news?

I'd just finished school and the Raiders called me a couple of months before I graduated and asked if I wanted to come down. They picked me up after a carnival in Canberra and flew me down after I graduated. I've been with the Canberra team for three years, and was lucky enough to do an NRL pre-season. It's been a bummer of a year in 2021 with Covid which sucked, but I was lucky enough to get a shot to train fulltime this year with the big boys.

How's the step up to that?

It's been massively different. From the younger age bracket to playing with men, it's completely different physically, mentally and they're very professional. It was a big eye opener.

How did you cope with that?

I've got family down here including my mum, dad and sister which is good. It's a real family-oriented club and that's made the whole process of moving down so much easier. The older boys are so welcoming of the younger boys. It can be daunting but they've been really good. I could tell straight away with signing with the club that they want what's best for you.

Do you have any particular goals you are focused on this year?

I've got to play consistent footie. My main goal is to play NRL but it's just when and how I can get there [JJ is currently in rehabilitation]. It's good to be able to train fulltime.

What is your relationship with the town of Whangamata and what do you enjoy about the place?

I started playing for Whangamata when I was four. Grandad helped build the rugby club and Dad played there. I still keep in touch with some of my mates I played with for the time and to this day they still text me and ask how I'm going. Hopefully I'll come back over. It's been hard with Covid and the restrictions, the last time I was there was in 2017.

What sort of opportunities do you think you might have had in the sport if you hadn't moved to Australia?

League here is completely different. Everyone plays it, everyone loves the sport. The exposure is a lot more than I would've got back home which is sad. When some others moved over they got the opportunity to play for a feeder club. There's no doubt, people do come and have a look around, there's a lot of talent over there. They look for hidden gems. But over here I was in a good position to get where I am.

Any advice for young players looking up to you?

No matter what just keep going hard. There's always someone who is going to be watching. Keep chasing your dreams.

What do you love about the game?

I grew up playing union, and when we came over to Australia my dad took me to the union club and they said you can't start tackling until age nine. Dad said 'right!', and he took me straight to league and I just loved it. The community involved is huge. People love it, they come out and support you, they're not afraid to have a chat. It's what makes it all worth it, making them proud.

Does that ever feel like pressure?

Not really, as long as I'm enjoying my footie, that's what I think about. It's hard, you feel pressure but it's part of the game.

What's it like being part of the team?

We all hang out, I'll hang with a couple of younger mates and the older boys, we go for brekkie, play golf. They've got your back too.

Tell me about your mum and dad's involvement?

Canberra decided to put together a shared house and offered Mum and Dad the chance to look after the boys. They've been there two years, and they're loving it. They just love helping players achieve their dreams. They're loving and caring, they want what's best for you, always got an open door. They pretty much had nine sons.

What would you like to say to everyone in Whangamata who's proud of where you've got?

I miss being back home, I can't wait to get back. I want to see Nan and Pops, I have nan Lorraine and Lynn there and Pops Gary, who's still there working. They're loving it.