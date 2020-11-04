Website of the Year

Whangamata surfer Ben Kennings back in the water after serious back injury

Ben Kennings on his way to hospital after his surfing accident. Photo / Supplied

Alison Smith
Ben Kennings has ridden arguably the world's heaviest wave, won a national open title and rarely lets a week pass without getting wet.

Now when he surfs, merely getting to his feet is a challenge.

