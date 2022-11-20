Whangamata pool gets water safety programme for kids

The team of instructors, comprising Tayla, Matt, Marcia and Jayde, helps build students’ confidence and knowledge in the water.

The Whangamata Real Estate Community pool, Whangamata Area School and Powerco have worked together to bring a specific water safety programme to student in Years 1-8.

Pool manager Monique, her qualified swim instructors, and Rene Stewart, Whangamata Area School’s deputy principal for Years 1-6, have joined forces in setting up an essential program. Powerco, which brings electricity and gas to 1.1 million customers, has helped provide funding for all 280 students in Years 1-8, who are covered by the programme.

Whangamata Community Pool is a facility that now operates year-round, with the pool warmed up by heat pumps to a comfortable 27C. Future plans include the installation of a smaller pool for learn-to-swim classes and therapeutic use. Soon, the pool will have an inflatable boat and life jackets that will be used to simulate falling overboard and righting oneself.